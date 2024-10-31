Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Reaching Dangerous Support Level

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP dropping to support level that should have been avoided
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 12:51
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is getting close to a crucial support level that might increase the likelihood of a decline. Given that it has been among the top 10 worst-performing cryptocurrency assets in recent months, XRP's recent price action raises the possibility of a further decline.

    The asset price has been unable to establish a steady base, and the market has not been particularly enthusiastic about it. As of right now, XRP is trading close to $0.5185, a crucial support level that, if broken, could cause the price to drop even lower. It has been challenging for XRP to maintain its upward momentum due to the lack of significant inflows, particularly when contrasted with other significant cryptocurrencies. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP's movement has been noticeably weak, in contrast to other assets that have seen price spikes. The chart data illustrates this difficulty, as XRP is unable to maintain above its important moving averages, including the 50-100 and 200-day ones. Now acting as barriers, the moving averages, which normally function as dynamic levels of support and resistance, are preventing any possible upward movement.

    The decreasing volume, which suggests that investors are losing interest, further supports this pessimistic outlook. A more thorough retracement that might push XRP to the $0.50 mark or below it could be the next stop if it is unable to hold onto its current support levels. This situation would put the asset under more strain and could result in a vicious cycle, where more selling leads to even lower prices.

    A notable uptick in buying activity or encouraging fundamental developments would be necessary to pique investor interest again if XRP were to turn around. It is likely that the downward pressure will continue in the absence of such a catalyst. The dominance of Bitcoin and other general market conditions worsen XRP's problems because capital appears to be shifting more heavily toward other assets.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

