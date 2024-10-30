XRP ETF Race: New Filing Acknowledged by SEC

According to Nate Geraci, co-founder of The ETF Institute, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has "formally acknowledged" Grayscale's filing to convert the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an exchange-traded fund.

Advertisement

The multi-asset fund offers exposure to such cryptocurrencies as XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Solana (SOL).

Bitcoin (BTC) accounts for the vast majority of the fund's assets under management (77%).

The SEC has published a notice in order to solicit public comments from potential investors.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Bitwise and Canary Capital both filed their respective XRP ETF applications. Such a product, however, is unlikely to be greenlit anytime soon by the SEC.

That said, leading ETF expert Eric Balchunas argued that a combo crypto ETF with some illiquid assets could be potentially approved by the SEC.

Bitcoin ETFs have been a tremendous success with tens of billions of dollars worth of inflows. However, it took roughly a decade for this product to be eventually approved.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has repeatedly stated that an XRP ETF is "inevitable."