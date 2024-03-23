Advertisement
    Kelexo (KLXO) Token Sale Might be Getting Traction in March, 2024 as Fantom (FTM), Monero (XMR) Top Altcoins Set Metrics Highs

    article image
    Guest Author
    Kelexo (KLXO) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 13:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    The Monero (XMR) and Fantom (FTM) networks are the fastest-growing networks in the crypto community. The two networks boast high numbers of participants and engagement. More impressive is the number of investors in these protocols and their similar investment patterns.

    Kelexo (KLXO) presale enters the second public phase.

    Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Fantom (FTM) might close Q1 in green

    As of writing this article, Fantom (FTM) is the #18 highest trading tokens in the crypto market. Designed to solve problems associated with smart contracts, Fantom (FTM) is one of the direct acyclic graph protocols in the crypto market. Now trading at $0.94 per token, a price higher than Kelexo (KLXO), Fantom (FTM) now has a total market value of $2.6B. With this value, the Fantom (FTM) is ranked #44 by market capitalization. Fantom (FTM) is expected to grow in token value in the coming days. 

    Monero (XMR) hits $2.4B by market capitalization

    The Monero (XMR) protocol was launched in 2014. Designed to give anonymity to cryptocurrency transactions, the Monero (XMR) protocol gave crypto users much-needed concealment. As a decentralized protocol, Monero (XMR) has become a protocol where crypto community users go to stay hidden. 

    Monero (XMR) is ranked #49 by market capitalization with a total market value of $2.4B. On trading, Monero (XMR) trades an average of $57M worth of tokens daily and is ranked #170 by trading volume.

    Kelexo (KLXO) is now selling for $0.05 on pre-sale

    The Kelexo (KLXO) protocol is a crypto lending platform. Designed with blockchain technology, Kelexo (KLXO) is to be one of the best crypto lending platforms in 2024. This is possible because of how Kelexo (KLXO) operates its lending. Unlike traditional lending sites, Kelexo (KLXO) doesn’t use the liquidity pool but uses a peer-to-peer lending system.

    To use Kelexo (KLXO), users take about 2 minutes to sign up on the platform. With basic details, all users will be allowed to have an account they can fund. At this point, users wanting to lend out tokens on Kelexo (KLXO) will then list their available tokens with their terms and conditions attached to them. Once this is done, anyone wanting to borrow a token from Kelexo (KLXO) will have easy access to the token and can borrow it.

    Now it is changing hands for $0.05 in its presale stage two.

    Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here.

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

