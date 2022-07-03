Justin Sun: Grenada’s Ambassador to WTO, Speaks About Blockchain and Digital Economy

Companies
Sun, 07/03/2022 - 10:09
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Justin Sun is planning on using his experience in the blockchain world to help Grenada modernize its economy
Justin Sun: Grenada’s Ambassador to WTO, Speaks About Blockchain and Digital Economy
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The founder of TRON joined Grenada's government as an ambassador to the WTO last December and discussed important issues that included the digitalization of the economy and blockchain technologies at the Twelfth Ministerial Conference.

While speaking on the Small Island Developing States, Sun touched on such issues as ecology, e-commerce, economies, and other problems present in the world. The conference, in general, covers many topics, including safety, protection, an e-commerce moratorium, and trade facilitation. Many industry experts were also speaking at the conference, apart from Justin Sun.

While representing Grenada, Sun stated that the country heavily depends on multilateral trading systems and needs a hand in creating a digital economy that will help the country’s economic infrastructure to face future crises.

According to a video that the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States has shared, Sun expressed his disturbance about Grenada's issues with increasing commodities prices and environmental emergencies, which implementing e-commerce and a flexible digital economy can help alleviate.

Justin Sun is playing a huge role in Grenada's economic development by helping with cooperation between Grenada and other countries that can help it with economic growth and the implementation of digital technologies. His main goal is to bring digital transformation to the country and prepare its economy for a worldwide economic rollover.

Sun is one of the most experienced representatives of the digital assets industry who founded the TRON network in 2017. TRON has become one of the most significant projects on the cryptocurrency market, with over $6 billion in capitalization. Sun is planning on using his experience in blockchain technology to digitize trading, investment, and governance processes in Grenada.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Here's How Bitcoin Family's investment Is Doing
07/03/2022 - 11:26
Here's How Bitcoin Family's investment Is Doing
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Will Be a Failure Even If It Hits $100,000, Says "Black Swan" Author
07/03/2022 - 09:02
Bitcoin Will Be a Failure Even If It Hits $100,000, Says "Black Swan" Author
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Present Signs of Incoming Price Turnaround; Here’s When
07/02/2022 - 21:30
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Present Signs of Incoming Price Turnaround; Here’s When
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide