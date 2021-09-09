Jed McCaleb Sells Zero XRP Since Ripple's Last Tranche, Here's What's Happening

According to analytics data, Jed McCaleb has not sold any XRP since receiving the latest transaction from Ripple Labs

According to data provided by XRPscan, the Ripple co-founder, its first CTO and now the CTO and founder of Stellar, has sold no XRP since September began.

His "tacostand" wallet still contains 709,911,471.02531 XRP as of nine days ago.

Image via XRPscan

Has McCaleb paused selling?

The most recent tranche from Ripple to McCaleb's XRP address arrived on Sept. 1, when the fintech giant unlocked a billion XRP from escrow.

Back then, Jed received 174,862,720.000000 XRP: $210 million at the exchange rate on that day.

XRPscan shows that, since that day, he has had no outgoing transactions from "tacostand." The previous XRP lump was sent by Ripple on Aug. 1, and it amounted to 182,370,308 XRP. From that day until August 16, the amount of XRP sent by Jed to exchanges for selling totaled 86.3 million.

From 3.4 billion XRP to 709.9 million since January

From Aug. 16, having 821 million XRP remaining on "tacostand," until Sept. 1, McCaleb converted 112 million coins to fiat. By now, the balance of his wallet remains the same as it was on the first day of September: 709,911 million XRP. At the current rate, that is equal to $771,096,230. On Sept. 1, the fiat equivalent was bigger: around $880 million.

Image via XRPscan

As a rule, McCaleb sells XRP every day with rare pauses. But over the past nine days, he has not sold any coins.

On Jan. 17, he had 3.4 billion XRP on his balance, according to the website built by the XRP community to track the amount of Jed's holdings.