Ethereum Charges Back to $3,537 as Top 10 Largest Wallets Skyrocket in ETH Supply: Santiment Data

News
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 09:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics data shows that while ETH whales have acquired more coins, Ethereum has recovered to the $3,500 area after a recent fall
Ethereum Charges Back to $3,537 as Top 10 Largest Wallets Skyrocket in ETH Supply: Santiment Data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The team of on-chain data vendor Santiment has reported that, in the past 15 weeks, Ethereum whales have added a massive amount of ETH to their holdings.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum price has recaptured the $5,500 area on the charts, and anonymous holders have moved almost $1 billion worth of Ether.

Top 10 largest ETH wallet supply soars to 51-month high

Santiment says that, as Ethereum has so far retaken the $3,537 level, the top 10 largest ETH wallets belonging to whales have shown a substantial rise in the amount of Ether they hold.

In the past 15 weeks, the amount of Ethereum stored in these cold wallets has risen to a 51-month peak. These addresses now hold 21.38% of the circulating Ethereum supply.

Stormgain
Stormgain

That is the largest amount of Ether they have been holding since early May 2017.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Compares Present Crypto Industry to Weird Meme of Glue Invention

Whales shift over $1,000,000,000 in Ether

Whale Alert, the popular blockchain sleuth, has reported that, in the past 24 hours, crypto whales have relocated a whopping one billion USD in Ethereum.

More than six transactions, carrying from 15,000 ETH to a total between 33,000 ETH and 92,742 ETH each, were noticed by the crypto tracker. In some of them, the funds were moved to or from crypto exchanges—Binance, Gemini, etc.—but the majority was shifted between the anonymous wallets of crypto whales.

#Ethereum News #cryptocurrency whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Jed McCaleb Sells Zero XRP Since Ripple's Last Tranche, Here's What's Happening
09/09/2021 - 11:29
Jed McCaleb Sells Zero XRP Since Ripple's Last Tranche, Here's What's Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Large Portion of Bitcoin Holders Are at Unrealized Loss After 15% Drop
09/09/2021 - 11:04
Large Portion of Bitcoin Holders Are at Unrealized Loss After 15% Drop
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cudos Decentralized Cloud Platform to Provide Elrond with dApps Hosting
09/09/2021 - 10:22
Cudos Decentralized Cloud Platform to Provide Elrond with dApps Hosting
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov