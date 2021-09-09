Ethereum Charges Back to $3,537 as Top 10 Largest Wallets Skyrocket in ETH Supply: Santiment Data

Recent analytics data shows that while ETH whales have acquired more coins, Ethereum has recovered to the $3,500 area after a recent fall

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The team of on-chain data vendor Santiment has reported that, in the past 15 weeks, Ethereum whales have added a massive amount of ETH to their holdings.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum price has recaptured the $5,500 area on the charts, and anonymous holders have moved almost $1 billion worth of Ether.

Top 10 largest ETH wallet supply soars to 51-month high

Santiment says that, as Ethereum has so far retaken the $3,537 level, the top 10 largest ETH wallets belonging to whales have shown a substantial rise in the amount of Ether they hold.

In the past 15 weeks, the amount of Ethereum stored in these cold wallets has risen to a 51-month peak. These addresses now hold 21.38% of the circulating Ethereum supply.

That is the largest amount of Ether they have been holding since early May 2017.

🐳 #Ethereum is charging back, making a modest rebound thus far to $3,537. The top 10 largest whale addresses have notably skyrocketed in supply held over the past 15 weeks, now owning 21.38% of all $ETH, the largest amount by them in 51 months. https://t.co/mrCWUv4rKU pic.twitter.com/3UQEccqfH4 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 8, 2021

Whales shift over $1,000,000,000 in Ether

Whale Alert, the popular blockchain sleuth, has reported that, in the past 24 hours, crypto whales have relocated a whopping one billion USD in Ethereum.

More than six transactions, carrying from 15,000 ETH to a total between 33,000 ETH and 92,742 ETH each, were noticed by the crypto tracker. In some of them, the funds were moved to or from crypto exchanges—Binance, Gemini, etc.—but the majority was shifted between the anonymous wallets of crypto whales.