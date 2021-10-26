Jason Derulo Says He Was Early to Shiba Inu

Jason Derulo claims that he was among those who were lucky to buy Shiba Inu early

American R&B star Jason Derulo has revealed that he too holds the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.



The "Whatcha Say" hitmaker took note of SHIB's showstopping rally, adding that he was early to the party.



He claims that he dabbled in the canine mania for fun before realizing profits.

Wow Shiba inu is on a tear. I dabbled early on this one for fun. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) October 26, 2021

Overshadowing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu became the biggest sensation of the year. The upstart cryptocurrency is up roughly 45 million percent since the start of 2021, according to CoinGecko data.



As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu attained yet another record peak of $0.00004813 earlier today, blowing other top altcoins out of the water.



Notably, the new all-time high was achieved in spite of Elon Musk distancing himself from the cryptocurrency by tweeting that he owns zero SHIB tokens.