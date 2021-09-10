Jason Derulo Joins NFT Craze After Shilling Solana

American R&B artist Jason Derulo has thrown his weight behind CryptoPunks, one of the leading blockchain-based art projects.
New profile pic, I joined the #cryptopunks gang! Thanks to @CozomoMedici for the help #crypto pic.twitter.com/K5QXoKONv2— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 9, 2021
The CryptoPunks are a collection of 10,000 images that depict 8-bit humanoid characters developed by Larva Labs. They are being auctioned off as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain.
As reported by U.Today, prominent auction house Sotheby's sold CryptoPunk 7523 for a record-breaking $12 million.
Derulo, whose discography includes such hits as “Whatcha Say” and “Talk Dirty,” also tweeted about “ridin’ Solana” last week, promoting the high-flying cryptocurrency whose market capitalization recently surpassed XRP.
With 49.2 million TikTok followers, he is certainly capable of bringing younger audiences to crypto.