Jason Derulo Joins NFT Craze After Shilling Solana

News
Fri, 09/10/2021 - 06:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The "Whatcha Say" singer has entered the NFT space
Cover image via www.youtube.com
American R&B artist Jason Derulo has thrown his weight behind CryptoPunks, one of the leading blockchain-based art projects.

The CryptoPunks are a collection of 10,000 images that depict 8-bit humanoid characters developed by Larva Labs. They are being auctioned off as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain.

As reported by U.Today, prominent auction house Sotheby's sold CryptoPunk 7523 for a record-breaking $12 million.

Derulo, whose discography includes such hits as “Whatcha Say” and “Talk Dirty,” also tweeted about “ridin’ Solana” last week, promoting the high-flying cryptocurrency whose market capitalization recently surpassed XRP.

With 49.2 million TikTok followers, he is certainly capable of bringing younger audiences to crypto.

article image
