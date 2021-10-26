Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) hit a new all-time high of $0.00004860 at 12:17 p.m. UTC on the Binance exchange.
It is up by 19.2% over the past 24 hours, becoming one of the best-performing altcoins yet again, according to CoinMarketCap data.
With a market cap of $19 billion, it is currently the 11th biggest cryptocurrency overall.
Dogecoin, which is only up by a modest 2.26%, is in 9th place, followed by USD Coin (USDC).
The crypto king is currently in the red after failing to gain footing above the pivotal $63,000 level.
Over the past week, Shiba Inu, an arcane canine token, has gained widespread press coverage, with CNN being among the mainstream outlets that reported on the cryptocurrency's eye-watering gains.
The token is up by a stunning 571% this month alone.