Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin

With Shiba Inu's market cap topping $19 billion, the meme coin flippening no longer appears to be a pipe dream for SHIB holders

Shiba Inu (SHIB) hit a new all-time high of $0.00004860 at 12:17 p.m. UTC on the Binance exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

It is up by 19.2% over the past 24 hours, becoming one of the best-performing altcoins yet again, according to CoinMarketCap data.



With a market cap of $19 billion, it is currently the 11th biggest cryptocurrency overall.



Dogecoin, which is only up by a modest 2.26%, is in 9th place, followed by USD Coin (USDC).

Shiba Inu remains the most-traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase, nearly doubling Bitcoin's volume.The crypto king is currently in the red after failing to gain footing above the pivotal $63,000 level.Over the past week, Shiba Inu, an arcane canine token, has gained widespread press coverage, with CNN being among the mainstream outlets that reported on the cryptocurrency's eye-watering gains.The token is up by a stunning 571% this month alone.