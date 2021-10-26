Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin

With Shiba Inu's market cap topping $19 billion, the meme coin flippening no longer appears to be a pipe dream for SHIB holders

Shiba Inu (SHIB) hit a new all-time high of $0.00004860 at 12:17 p.m. UTC on the Binance exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

It is up by 19.2% over the past 24 hours, becoming one of the best-performing altcoins yet again, according to CoinMarketCap data.



With a market cap of $19 billion, it is currently the 11th biggest cryptocurrency overall.



Dogecoin, which is only up by a modest 2.26%, is in 9th place, followed by USD Coin (USDC).