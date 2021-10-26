Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin

Tue, 10/26/2021 - 12:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
With Shiba Inu's market cap topping $19 billion, the meme coin flippening no longer appears to be a pipe dream for SHIB holders
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) hit a new all-time high of $0.00004860 at 12:17 p.m. UTC on the Binance exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

It is up by 19.2% over the past 24 hours, becoming one of the best-performing altcoins yet again, according to CoinMarketCap data.

With a market cap of $19 billion, it is currently the 11th biggest cryptocurrency overall.

Dogecoin, which is only up by a modest 2.26%, is in 9th place, followed by USD Coin (USDC).

Shiba Inu remains the most-traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase, nearly doubling Bitcoin's volume.

The crypto king is currently in the red after failing to gain footing above the pivotal $63,000 level.

Over the past week, Shiba Inu, an arcane canine token, has gained widespread press coverage, with CNN being among the mainstream outlets that reported on the cryptocurrency's eye-watering gains.

The token is up by a stunning 571% this month alone.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

