izumi Finance Secures $2.1 Million in Funding to Advance Liquidity Ecosystem of UniswapV3

izumi Finance, an instrument for optimization of liquidity strategies on Uniswap v3, shares the details of its latest strategic funding round.

izumi Finance raises $2.1 million, Mirana Ventures led the round

According to the press release shared by the izumi Finance (https://izumi.finance/) team, its strategic funding round has been successfully completed. The net amount of funds raised totals $2,100,000.

Image by izumi Finance (https://izumi.finance/)

The round was supported by a clutch of high-profile VCs and angel investors. The latest funding was led by Mirana Ventures, while Everest Ventures Group, Youbi Capital, LucidBlue Ventures, Puzzle Ventures, WolfEdge, ICG, Adaptive Lab, Nothing Research and Tess Ventures also contributed to the funding.

Jimmy Yin, founder of izumi Finance, stresses the importance of this funding for his product and the entire liquidity provider ecosystem of world-leading decentralized cryptocurrencies exchange Uniswap v3:

We are excited to build Uniswap V3 LP Staking protocols to provide non-homogenous incentives in different price ranges. This will improve the efficiency of incentive distribution for reward providers and enhance the earnings of liquidity providers as well. With izumi, Uniswap V3 will become strong competitors with Curve in the stablecoin trading market and attract more potential projects who previously planned to launch farming pools in SushiSwap. We are going to unleash the potential of financial NFTs in Uniswap V3 and extend service to the multi-chain world in the future.

In order to link Uniswap v3 to other blockchains, izumi Finance introduced a purpose-made C-AMM bridge, involving new users in the liquidity provider community.

Bringing novel liquidity mining schemes to Uniswap v3

At its core, izumi Finance makes the liquidity programs of large-scale Uniswap v3 clients more profitable. Its non-homogenous liquidity incentives work for a specified price range on Uniswap v3.

As the price range is limited, the projects onboarded by izumi Finance can use Uniswap v3 without the necessity to utilize extra liquidity.

Also, the izumi Finance team is laser-focused on addressing the NFT-centric initiatives of Uniswap, empowering all of its customers with access to the emerging segment of "financial NFTs."