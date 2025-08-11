Test Token Rugpull? CZ Reacts to Ridiculous Situation on BNB Chain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

About 12 hours ago, a wallet with the TST developer address ending in 66f4 sold all of its holdings, totaling about $30,400, and now has zero TST. Binance founder CZ had just days earlier commented on X, claiming that TST was only a test token made for a BNB Chain instructional video on the four.meme platform.

CZ breaks it down

He clarified two important points in that post: traders flooded in and drove the token's market capitalization to approximately $495,000 after a single video frame unintentionally revealed its name; the video was then momentarily taken down, and the private key of the creator address used in the tutorial was erased.

He also emphasized that TST is not an official BNB Chain project and that neither Binance nor any team members own the token. How does a developer wallet get out if the creator key was allegedly nuked? Separate wallets. On-chain trackers are now labeling the wallet that CZ referred to as the creator as a developer.

No private keys?

One key being nuked would not stop another from moving tokens if the tutorial funded several addresses (deployer liquidity and example wallets). Copy the key before deleting it. The creator key could have been backed up if it had ever been in plaintext. No previous copies are lost when a local copy is deleted after the fact. Community dashboards and on-chain explorers frequently auto-label wallets.

Developer address may serve as a heuristic rather than evidence of team ownership. There is no doubt about the order: an educational token inadvertently turned into a tradeable one, hype liquidity developed and a labeled wallet sold out in four purchases. The wallet's appearance is poor, regardless of whether it is the tutorial creator's wallet or a separate holder. Insiders apparently knew when interest peaked and left.

Demo and tutorial tokens are props, not products, and props can be discarded. Pay attention to the contracts, not the rumors. Verify which wallets received allocations, which address deployed the token and the location of LP.

Anticipate erratic behavior and no responsibility. Test tokens are devoid of disclosures and a roadmap. The $30,000 exit is a costly lesson about trading unintentional meme offshoots. It is not an investment thesis but rather a roulette table.