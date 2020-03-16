Back
It’s Crazy Bitcoin (BTC) Is Down So Little: Peter Schiff

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 12:31
  • Yuri Molchan

    Prominent Bitcoin critic and gold bug, Peter Schiff, praises gold and trolls Bitcoin, saying that its fall, so far, has been ‘so little’

While markets are in heavy decline, including precious metals such as silver and the all-time safe-haven gold (XAU), famous Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says he is not as surprised at gold's decline as he is that Bitcoin has dropped 'so little’.

‘Bitcoin is down so little’

While gold has mostly been a reliable safe haven and rarely tumbles, this time as the global turmoil in stock markets and financial markets continues, even XAU has shown a weak spot and moved down the charts.

Gold advocate Peter Schiff tweeted last week that gold was down 2.4 percent, while BTC started a sharp decline of 25% before continuing to fall.

Today, Mr. Schiff writes that gold has lost 4 percent but Bitcoin is down 15 percent, as the price has slid down to the $4,600 zone. The latter fact is crazier than the former for Schiff. He calls the BTC price fall ‘a little one’, though one BTC, he explains, can still buy a whole three ounces of gold. That’s a great exchange rate, he tweets.

Over the weekend, U.Today reported that, during a discussion on Twitter, Peter Schiff predicted that Bitcoin was about to lose 50 percent more.

Why the gold price is falling, Schiff explains

When explaining why gold – the best safe-haven asset, as per traditional investors – is going down, currently failing to be a hedge against financial risks, Peter Schiff says that investors do not yet realize how much worse the situation on the markets could get. He obviously means the recent QE program of $700 bln initiated by the US Fed Reserve.

As soon as investors realize what the consequences of the current monetary policy are, he writes, gold will soar in price.

"Gold is falling because investors are clueless as to what is coming. Their mindset is similar to that of central bankers. They have no idea how bad the consequences of the current monetary & fiscal policy mistakes will be. When they figure it out en masse, #gold will skyrocket."

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price #Peter Schiff

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

