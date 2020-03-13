BTC
7.25%
5273.46
ETH
13.67%
124.79
LTC
16.08%
35.09
EOS
5.63%
1.895
XRP
5.13%
0.1456
ADA
12.89%
0.02618
NEO
0.02%
5.739
TRX
13.19%
0.009627
Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Fate to Hit Gold (XAU) Soon – Sell-Off Coming: Macro Economist

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 09:44
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Macro economist Henrik Zeberg states that as many major assets are falling, with Bitcoin among them, the same fate is going to hit gold as well – a sell-off is coming

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

As Bitcoin has lost over 40 percent of its value in the past two days with the major sell-off happening on March 12, old-schoolers and other gold (XAU) fans are hoping that their precious metal is going to stand through this market wipe-off.

Euro Pacific Capital CEO, Peter Schiff, is one of them as he always bashes Bitcoin and advocates gold.

However, macroeconomist Henrik Zeberg warns that a similar sell-off that has made the Bitcoin price crash down to $3,900 on Thursday, is soon going to strike gold as well.

‘Similar sell off is coming to Gold’

Zeberg has taken to Twitter to share his take on the current market insanity when even the eternal safe-haven gold dropped 2.5 percent on Thursday versus Bitcoin losing 25 and over 40 by Friday.

He points out that gold bugs are celebrating their victory over Bitcoin holders. However, the economist says, a similar sell-off is imminent for gold as well. Cash is the king at the moment, he tweets, while noting that Bitcoin and gold are both going to crash during the deflation.

Must Read
This Is the First Time I’ve Wanted to Buy Bitcoin (BTC): Edward Snowden - READ MORE

‘Gold will find new bottom below 2015-bottom’

While responding to the comments under his root tweet, Zeberg continues by saying that despite gold providing liquidity when it becomes scarce, it is still going to be sold off and drop below the bottom of 2015. Back then, an ounce of gold was worth around $1,050 per ounce. The price at the moment amounts to $1,579 per ounce.

“It is insane! Gold is performing its finest task. To provide liquidity when it is scarce. Gold will be sold off - and there is no doubt about the EW-picture. Gold will plunge in 5 waves and find new bottom below 2015-bottom.”

However, the economist adds that XAU will not find the bottom during the next few months.

“Gold will not see bottom for few months to come. Deflation playing out - with major liquidity shortage."

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more