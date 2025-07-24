Is XRP Stronger Than Ethereum? Bitcoin's (BTC) $150,000 Around Corner, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Summer's Biggest Test Incoming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With a parabolic rise from below $2.50 to almost $3.60 in recent weeks, XRP has been causing a stir on the cryptocurrency market. In sharp contrast to Ethereum's more sluggish price action, this performance begs the question: is XRP becoming a more formidable competitor on the market?

The daily chart shows that XRP experienced a strong momentum-driven breakout that caused the asset to rise well above its 50, 100 and 200 EMAs. Price action is steady, with little indication of panic selling despite the RSI being well into overbought territory; it is hovering above 80. This suggests that the rally is being greeted with sustained confidence and, more significantly, little opposition, in contrast to previous Ethereum breakouts that frequently encounter intense sell pressure from institutional rotation and holders.

Significantly, there is less sell-side pressure on XRP. In contrast to Ethereum, which frequently experiences exchange inflows and significant sell-offs during significant movements, XRP's breakout seems to have been more motivated by spot accumulation than by leveraged speculation.

As a result, the foundation for its upward trajectory becomes more stable. But there is a cost associated with this strength. Ethereum has the buying power advantage because its price spikes are frequently boosted by high volumes and extensive liquidity pools. Although XRP's relative strength is impressive, it still faces thin volume, and if new capital does not enter the market, its sustainability is called into question.

When momentum wanes, XRP might be susceptible to abrupt corrections in the absence of greater participation. In terms of structure and velocity, XRP is currently clearly outperforming Ethereum. If this divergence persists, particularly as Ethereum remains below important resistance levels, XRP might very well establish itself as a more powerful force — at least during the short-term portion of this cycle.

Bitcoin not far off

Bitcoin is indicating that a move toward the $150,000 mark may come sooner rather than later. Bitcoin is still strong, holding above important moving averages and displaying no indications of a significant breakdown despite short-term volatility after consolidating below $120,000.

Bitcoin is still adhering to its ascending structure on the daily chart, bouncing steadily off the 26 and 50 EMAs. The market appears to be in a healthy consolidation phase rather than getting ready for a correction based on the current price action, which is marked by a slight pullback within a tightening flag.

Strong impulse waves followed the breakout from the prior symmetrical triangle at around $107,000 peaking at about $123,000. There is not any structural weakness to indicate that the trend is finished. Since that breakout, the volume has somewhat cooled off, but this is typical during periods of consolidation.

Bullish momentum continues to be dominant, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) staying above 60. This technical posture could serve as a springboard for the next parabolic move in Bitcoin as long as it remains in the $120,000 range. In terms of psychology, $150,000 is the next big draw.

Bitcoin may move swiftly once volatility returns because there is not any significant resistance between $120,000 and $135,000. Bitcoin's reputation as a tech-driven growth asset and macro hedge is further supported by the fact that it continues to beat conventional assets in both momentum and capital flow metrics.

To put it briefly, the bullish thesis is not only supported by the current chart structure, but it is also accelerated by it. Bitcoin's trajectory toward $150,000 appears to be more of a matter of when than if, unless a black swan completely disrupts the macro or cryptocurrency markets.

Is Shiba Inu ready for it?

Shiba Inu is near its 200-day EMA, a support level that could decide whether this summer rally continues or collapses. The asset is currently under increased selling pressure, following an explosive rise that briefly lifted SHIB above $0.000015. As of press time, the price has retraced to $0.0000144, directly touching the 200 EMA, which has historically been a significant resistance and is now turning into a possible lifeline for bulls.

If this level is successfully retested, it might spark a new upward trend; if it fails it could mean catastrophe. A combination of recent local highs and previous horizontal resistance levels support this support zone even more. The next downside target would probably be the $0.0000136 zone, which is close to the 50 EMA if SHIB closes daily candles below the 200 EMA and loses the $0.000014 support.

A decline below that would allow access to the $0.0000125 region, which is home to a dense volume node and the 100 EMA. Warnings are also flashing on momentum indicators. The RSI is currently trending lower, indicating waning bullish momentum after cooling off from overbought territory.

Stronger sell-side conviction is indicated by the rising volume on the most recent red candles. This is more than just another correction for SHIB. After a significant breakout, it is imperative to retest structural integrity.