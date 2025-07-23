Advertisement
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible, Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash, $206 Million In Solana Leaves Coinbase: Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 3:26
    Crypto market today: key points
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible, Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash, $206 Million In Solana Leaves Coinbase: Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via trello.com
    XRP price to $6 Now Possible 

    XRP has staged very rare triangle breakout that may push its price to beyond its previous ATH.

     Analyst's PredictionXRP has rallied past $3.60, triggering bullish momentum. Popular market analyst AliMartinez recently predicted that Ripple-backed XRP could soon hit the $6 milestone. This forecast comes amid an ongoing rally in XRP, which has led to the coin climbing over $3.60.

    In an X post, Martinez noted that XRP’s move toward $6 is dependent on its ability to break out of a triangle. The analyst posted a chart that showed XRP had formed a descending triangle on the price chart.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): One Day Before It Ends, Ethereum (ETH) Might End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Key Breakthrough
    CME: XRP Futures Secure New Record
    XRP and BTC Prices Spike Amid Rumors of Powell's Resignation
    • Key resistance levels. XRP in uptrend. 

    The ability of XRP to break out of this pattern would signal a potential breakout. According to the chart highlighted by Martinez, the Ripple-linked coin faces critical resistance at $4.17, $4.60 and $5.40.

    If XRP successfully crosses these levels, combined with sustained volumes, the coin could easily reach the $6 mark. On the downside, the price of XRP may experience volatility if it fails to surpass the key resistance level.

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author warns of Bitcoin crash

    If Bitcoin ends up crashing, Robert Kiyosaki will be buying more, according to his recent blog post.

    • Global outlook. He anticipates a major correction across hard assets if market bubbles pop.

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has warned that Bitcoin might experience a crash in the future, together with precious metals.  

    "When bubbles bust, odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too," he warned in a recent social media post. That said, Kiyosaki has stressed that he will be buying more if the prices of these assets do end up crashing.  

    Bitcoin performance. BC price eached new all-time high.

    Kiyosaki's doom-laden post comes after the leading cryptocurrency reached a new lifetime peak of $123,236 last week.  

    The leading cryptocurrency is now up 26.77% on a year-to-date basis. Last week, the cryptocurrency managed to briefly race ahead of gold. At press time, the yellow metal is still ahead with a gain of 28%.

    $206 Million leaves Coinbase

    SOL has resumed its uptrend after a slight price correction

    • Total moved. 1,079,999 SOL ($206.7 million).

    On July 21, a total of 1,079,999 SOL, worth over $206.7 million, was moved in two separate transactions among unknown wallets and the U.S. leading cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. While both transfers appeared identical, they were moved in less than five minutes, suggesting that the transfers might have been controlled by a single entity.

    Market impact. Supporting Solana's ongoing price recovery.

    SOL price action for today has seen it record the second-highest daily gains among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, surging massively by 8.36% in the last 24 hours.

    #XRP #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Coinbase
