XRP Backed up to Hit $4: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the continuous volatility on the rest of the market, XRP is still showing exceptional strength, despite entering an expected correction period. The market structure is still firmly bullish despite the asset currently going through a slight correction after hitting $3.60. As opposed to transient pumps, the price chart shows a robust breakout followed by consolidation, a pattern typical of long-lasting bullish rallies.

Advertisement

Not only is the price increase noteworthy, but the market conditions that supported it are also noteworthy. All liquidity metrics are showing green flashes. XRP has one of the healthiest order books on the market right now, with both buyers and sellers demonstrating a high level of interest.

This equilibrium lowers the possibility of sharp price fluctuations and denotes actual market activity as opposed to speculative outbursts. Liquidity is significantly improving, even though XRP trade volumes have not yet reached their annual peaks. This discrepancy between liquidity and volume is noticeable. It implies that strong structural support — likely from institutions or major market participants methodically building up positions — is driving the market rather than just hype.

Advertisement

At the same time, Ethereum's 1% market depth has risen to its highest level of the year, indicating that the market is generally doing well across the main altcoins. The depth of XRP's own order book reflects that of an established asset ready for steady growth, and the cryptocurrency is profiting from this environment.

Technically speaking, XRP is still well above important moving averages, and although RSI levels are high, they are not yet raising any serious warning signs. The likelihood of a move toward $4 increases if the asset stays above the $2.90-$3.00 support zone during this consolidation. With a technically sound chart structure, healthy liquidity and a supportive order book, XRP appears poised to return to and potentially surpass the $4 mark soon — but with a much stronger base under it this time.