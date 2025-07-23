Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Breaks Down Stablecoin Bill's Impact on Crypto Market

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 13:03
    Ripple executive explains implications of recently signed stablecoin bill
    Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Breaks Down Stablecoin Bill's Impact on Crypto Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The recent signing of the GENIUS Act has refocused attention on stablecoins. In a recent tweet, Ripple's SVP of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, discussed the implications of stablecoin legislation for cryptocurrency and digital infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    The stablecoin bill, known as the GENIUS Act, was signed into law on Friday, marking a huge win for the crypto industry, which has long pushed for a regulatory framework to gain greater legitimacy.

    Stablecoins are designed to keep a steady value, typically a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg, and their popularity has grown, primarily among crypto traders moving funds between tokens. This milestone is expected to pave the way for digital assets to become a common means of making payments and transferring funds.

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Calls 700% XRP Win 'Giga Luck,' But $6.9 Target Still Alive
    CZ Reacts to BNB Hitting New Record High
    ‘Bizarre’: ETF with XRP Exposure Hits Major SEC Roadblock
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible, Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash, $206 Million In Solana Leaves Coinbase: Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 11:20
    Ripple USD Crosses $527 Million With 10 Million RLUSD Quietly Minted
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The new law requires stablecoins to be backed by liquid assets like U.S. dollars and short-term treasury bills, and issuers must publicly declare the composition of their reserves regularly.

    Crypto companies and executives believe this will enhance stablecoins' credibility and encourage banks, retailers and consumers to utilize them to transfer funds instantly.

    Ripple exec weighs in

    The CEO of Standard Custody and SVP of stablecoins at Ripple, Jack McDonald, indicated in a tweet that the signing of the GENIUS Act has led to increased interest among consumer companies, retailers, platforms and tech firms in launching their stablecoin.

    McDonald cautioned companies looking to enter the stablecoin race, stating that issuing a stablecoin is not as simple as launching a new app. "It's infrastructure," he explained. "And getting it wrong has real consequences." 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/17/2025 - 19:12
    Breaking: XRP Approching New ATH as Major Crypto Bill Passes House
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    One of the key challenges McDonald identified is the trend toward walled-garden stablecoins, creating limited-use assets that function only within a single brand or ecosystem.

    McDonald highlighted the essence of responsibility and trust, which necessitates the need for clear, auditable reserves. A stablecoin, he says, is not a product extension or a brand feature, nor is it simply a payment shortcut; rather, it is financial infrastructure that must be treated as such.

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 12:54
    Vitalik Buterin Expects Harmful Aftermath of AI Usage: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 12:18
    XRP Backed up to Hit $4: Details
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M in Presale
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Exec Breaks Down Stablecoin Bill's Impact on Crypto Market
    Vitalik Buterin Expects Harmful Aftermath of AI Usage: Details
    XRP Backed up to Hit $4: Details
    Show all