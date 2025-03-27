Is XRP Price Ready for $3? Ethereum (ETH) Seeing $2,000 Test, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1.5 Trillion Whale Pump Recorded

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With the potential to move toward the $3 level, XRP is displaying strong technical indicators that a significant breakout may be imminent. The asset is currently trading at $2.10, and a number of important indicators are going in the bulls' favor. The most significant finding is that XRP is still well above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average, a crucial support that frequently acts as a springboard in bullish situations.

This indicates that the current trend has underlying strength and puts XRP in a strong position for further upward movement, particularly if it can overcome its current resistance. Since its early-year highs, XRP's rallies have been capped by a descending trendline, which defines that resistance. However, this trendline has been falling steadily and is currently located at about $2.60.

XRP is getting closer to testing this level with every daily candle, and a confirmed breakout could set off a chain reaction of buying activity. The next logical target, $3.00, is a psychological and historical resistance zone that will represent a significant milestone for the asset if XRP were to break above $2.60 with conviction.

One of the most interesting technical structures that XRP has seen in recent months is this configuration. With the Relative Strength Index at 52.7, there is still a lot of space for growth before the asset reaches overbought territory. This gives even more credence to the notion that XRP might see a significant rally if volume intervenes to sustain the price movement.

Advertisement

Although the overall cryptocurrency market is still erratic, XRP's current position above significant moving averages and its closeness to trendline resistance imply that a breakout is not only feasible but also possibly imminent.

Ethereum back at $2,000

Ethereum is once again on the verge of a pivotal moment, and the $2,000 mark is turning out to be the main confrontation between bulls and bears. Following weeks of declines and a general market correction, ETH has rebounded above the $2,000 mark. This retest may influence the course of its price movement going forward.

Ethereum is still above the technically and psychologically significant $2,000 threshold, trading at about $2,070 right now. In the past, during significant market fluctuations, this level served as a solid support and resistance zone. The narrative shifts from cautious optimism to bearish uncertainty when it is regained and held.

A modest increase in volume and a flattening out of the steep decline that dominated much of February and early March have helped Ethereum see gradual but consistent buying pressure over the past few days. Although ETH has not yet surpassed its main moving averages, especially the 100 and 200-day MAs, its perseverance above $2,000 points to increasing strength beneath the surface. Since it is currently hovering around 47, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also exhibiting signs of recovery, suggesting that Ethereum is not in oversold territory but still has a lot of room before overheated conditions arise.

This provides technical space for ETH to rise even higher if the momentum increases. The lack of notable volume surges is still a cause for concern. The fact that trading volume is still comparatively low despite ETH's recovery indicates that full market participation has not yet been sparked by this move. Nevertheless, if ETH keeps consolidating above $2,000, it might attract a fresh group of buyers - particularly if market or macro sentiment changes in its favor.

Shiba Inu pushed up

Shiba Inu just showed an unexpected increase, and the data points to whales as the cause. According to on-chain data, whale wallets received a massive inflow of 1.5 trillion SHIB on March 26, 2025, which coincided with a sharp daily price surge of 10%. This breakout has generated a new wave of speculative interest in the meme coin and is among SHIB's most explosive moments in recent months.

Technically speaking, SHIB has effectively overcome the descending trendline and short-term resistance that have restrained price action since early 2025. Now at 64, just below overbought territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows fresh bullish momentum. It is crucial to remember that despite the breakout's apparent strength, trading volume has not increased significantly, suggesting that the move may not yet have widespread market participation.

The true cause? On-chain metrics indicate that whale inflows and low liquidity conditions are primarily to blame for the price spike. Due to the thin order books on the cryptocurrency market, even a small bullish inflow could result in significant price movement. Although one trillion SHIB is a substantial sum, it is still far less than the inflows that occur during fully developed bull markets.

The important lesson here is that even with a strong breakout, this does not yet confirm a long-term rally. Unless institutional interest or retail participation sharply rises, the market just lacks the volume and buying pressure to maintain a steady upward trend. SHIB has, however, recovered key support areas and broken out of a downward trend.