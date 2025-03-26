Advertisement
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) at $0.29: What's Next for Price?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 12:40
    Stellar has seen its price soar with expectations of retesting $0.40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Top XRP rival Stellar (XLM) has registered a 2.55% uptick in the last 24 hours and a 7.26% rise in the last seven days. This has pushed its price to $0.2977 as the asset continues to gain against XRP amid an altcoin rebound.

    Will XLM hold its momentum into April?

    CoinMarketCap data reveals that trading volume has also climbed by 15.01% to $193.61 million within the same time frame. This signals that investors are actively trading the coin as optimism grows.

    Article image
    XLM 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Given XLM's technical indicators, the market anticipates a likely price breakout. Notably, Stellar has formed an ascending triangle, and the price might rise to align with the projected movement.

    As U.Today reported, analysts have spotted a potential breakout setup for XLM. According to Ali Martinez, a renowned on-chain analyst, if a break occurs after XLM consolidates, the value could surge by as much as 17%.

    This break could occur as market participants pressure XLM’s horizontal resistance level. Such a development might see XLM flip $0.32 and possibly push to retest $0.40.

    As of press time, XLM's price was changing hands at $0.2985 as the community debated how high prices could go.

    Trends acting as bullish catalyst For Stellar

    Interestingly, some analysts opine that XLM may sustain the current momentum into April. They believe the challenge will come if the XLM tracks back based on Bitcoin-linked volatility.

    Such a scenario could lead to a severe pullback, seeing the token test the $0.20 support level.

    Investors hope the market does not witness intense liquidations like those at the beginning of March. Notably, over $495 million worth of XLM were dumped onto the market, crashing the price to $0.276.

    With the possibility of a golden cross ahead for XLM, the bullish signal might help the token attain $0.40 or higher in the coming days.

    #Stellar

