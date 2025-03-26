Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout in 2025 Just Happened

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 10:37
    Shiba Inu just saw enormous bullish volatility surge
    Advertisement
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout in 2025 Just Happened
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu achieved one of the most significant bullish breakouts of 2025, and it might become a foundation for a proper price reversal. A months-long downward trend has been broken by the recent price spike, which broke through the 50 EMA, eliminating the biggest resistance level on the market right now. 

    Advertisement

    SHIB has been steadily declining over the last few months, battling beneath important moving averages and failing to produce bullish momentum. But on March 26, the token blew up, pushing past the 50 and 100-day moving averages and breaking clear above its descending resistance line.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is one of the best-performing assets among the main altcoins currently trading at about 0.00001503 USDT, up more than 8.6% for the day. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of the most telling technical indicators of this move. It has risen sharply and is currently above 62, a strong bullish indicator that indicates momentum is finally turning in the bulls' favor.

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst

    Related
    Second Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 15:38
    Second Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Crucially, this RSI jump represents a clear departure from the oversold conditions that had dogged SHIB in February and the first few weeks of March, and it is the highest it has been in several months. The fact that trading volume has increased significantly during this breakout is especially intriguing, though. As more traders and investors pay attention, it might indicate that the rally is still in its early stages and that there is still potential for an increase.

    Related
    Second Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 15:38
    Second Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In addition to underlying optimism about meme coins, generally technical traders' recognition of the breakout may have contributed to the move. A run toward the 200-day moving average near $0.00001798 is not out of the question if SHIB can hold onto its current level and continue to gain strength.

    It is currently above a crucial support level close to $0.00001300. Now all eyes are on SHIB to see if this momentum can continue and validate a longer-term bullish trend, which could pave the way for a robust Q2, 2025, for the meme coin ecosystem.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 10:33
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 10:27
    Fox Business Reporter Has Spat With Ripple Executive Over Controversial Ruling
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout in 2025 Just Happened
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    Fox Business Reporter Has Spat With Ripple Executive Over Controversial Ruling
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD