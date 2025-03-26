Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout in 2025 Just Happened

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu achieved one of the most significant bullish breakouts of 2025, and it might become a foundation for a proper price reversal. A months-long downward trend has been broken by the recent price spike, which broke through the 50 EMA, eliminating the biggest resistance level on the market right now.

SHIB has been steadily declining over the last few months, battling beneath important moving averages and failing to produce bullish momentum. But on March 26, the token blew up, pushing past the 50 and 100-day moving averages and breaking clear above its descending resistance line.

SHIB is one of the best-performing assets among the main altcoins currently trading at about 0.00001503 USDT, up more than 8.6% for the day. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of the most telling technical indicators of this move. It has risen sharply and is currently above 62, a strong bullish indicator that indicates momentum is finally turning in the bulls' favor.

Crucially, this RSI jump represents a clear departure from the oversold conditions that had dogged SHIB in February and the first few weeks of March, and it is the highest it has been in several months. The fact that trading volume has increased significantly during this breakout is especially intriguing, though. As more traders and investors pay attention, it might indicate that the rally is still in its early stages and that there is still potential for an increase.

In addition to underlying optimism about meme coins, generally technical traders' recognition of the breakout may have contributed to the move. A run toward the 200-day moving average near $0.00001798 is not out of the question if SHIB can hold onto its current level and continue to gain strength.

It is currently above a crucial support level close to $0.00001300. Now all eyes are on SHIB to see if this momentum can continue and validate a longer-term bullish trend, which could pave the way for a robust Q2, 2025, for the meme coin ecosystem.