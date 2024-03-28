Advertisement
    Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Making Reversal of Year?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin is clearly gaining more traction on market, ahead of potential reversal
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 10:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    After several years of what seemed to be uneventful sideways movement, Dogecoin appears to be making a significant reversal, which could be a signal of an upcoming long-term trend change.

    Looking at Dogecoin's performance chart, the price of DOGE has been relatively steady. However, recent upward movement suggests that Dogecoin is trading back toward its previous high levels. 

    DOGEUSD
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With the current price at around $0.19760, it is showing signs that there might be more room for growth. If this trend continues, Dogecoin could potentially reach the next target price of $0.34, which is roughly one-third of the way to the symbolic $1 mark.

    Thankfully, the support level – where the price seems to stop falling and then bounces back up – is at about $0.07592. This price level is crucial because if Dogecoin drops below it, we might witness a decline. 

    On the flip side, the resistance level is at approximately $0.34159. If Dogecoin can break past this point, the reversal will continue.

    The chart paints a picture of a possible prolonged reversal pattern. A reversal pattern is where the price of an asset, like Dogecoin, is expected to change direction after a period of flat or declining performance. Given that Dogecoin has recently traded back to its previous high, this is an encouraging sign for those who have kept a keen eye on this asset.

    Looking forward, if Dogecoin maintains its momentum and pushes past the $0.34 resistance level, it would most likely lead to a substantial rally and acceleration. A breakthrough above this resistance could open the path to further gains, potentially leading to a significant shift in the year's performance.

    #Dogecoin
