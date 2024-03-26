Dogecoin Only: DOGE Creator Denies Ties to Cat-Inspired Solana Meme Coin

One of the creators of the most popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, Billy Markus, known in the crypto community under the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has denied a connection to recently emerged meme token BOBA. After the follower reached out to Markus, asking why BOBA only has a market capitalization of $100,000, the DOGE founder stated that he literally had nothing to do with the crypto asset.

BOBA, a recent addition to the meme token craze, has garnered attention for its connection to the world of Solana blockchain. However, despite speculation linking Markus to this new venture, he made it abundantly clear that he has no involvement whatsoever with BOBA.

When probed about potentially joining the token's community or contributing to its development, Markus firmly declined.

no. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 25, 2024

This denial is not the first time Markus has had to refute claims of involvement in alternative cryptocurrencies. Notably, he distanced himself from SHEB, a token associated with the Shiba Inu meme, and reaffirmed his detachment from any crypto projects apart from Dogecoin.

Even when confronted with rumors of his involvement in the revival of the BELLS token, Markus reiterated his disinterest in devoting his efforts to any other crypto ventures.

Amid the speculation surrounding BOBA, little information is available regarding its origins or purpose. The token, which surfaced on the Solana blockchain in late February, has experienced a significant downturn in its value, plummeting by a staggering 91% since its inception. Despite its mysterious emergence, BOBA seems to have failed to capture significant attention within the crypto community.