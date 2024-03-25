Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Is 'Meme Blue Chip': Here's Why and What It Means

    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin can become unexpectedly strong asset in upcoming market rally
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 8:52
    Dogecoin is earning a new title among traders: "meme blue chip." But what does this mean? Simply put, DOGE stands out as a leader in the memecoin industry — one that's here to stay, just like the well-established "blue chip" stocks in the traditional market.

    Let's take a closer look at DOGE's chart. Trading around $0.17, some patterns hint at its potential. The chart might be showing a double top pattern — it is like two peaks standing next to each other. This could signal that the price is struggling to push higher. However, if DOGE can find the strength to break through, we could see a new rally.

    DOGEUSDT
    Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Support and resistance levels? They are key for DOGE. Right now, support is sitting near $0.14, where DOGE tends to bounce back when it dips. As for resistance, it is up at around $0.19, which DOGE has found it tough to break through recently.

    DOGE has a few things up its sleeve: there is talk about Kabosu and whispers of potential nods from Elon Musk or integration with one of his ventures. These could be catalysts for DOGE's growth.

    So, what could the future hold? If these catalysts come into play and the market favors meme coins, DOGE might not only break past that stubborn resistance but also make a run toward higher values, justifying its "blue chip" status in the meme coin market. Also, numerous top-tier traders were betting on Dogecoin's surge toward the $1 threshold in 2024.

    For DOGE, being the "meme blue chip" means it has become a symbol of trust and staying power in a space that is known for its volatility. While nothing in crypto is certain, DOGE is showing signs of a coin that is not just another passing trend. Whether it is gearing up for another cycle of massive valuations or steadying itself for sustainable growth, DOGE remains at the forefront of the meme coin movement.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

