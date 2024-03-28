Advertisement
AD

    250 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood, Dogecoin Army Intrigued

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent report shows that several hundred million Dogecoin have been shoveled just recently amid a major price surge
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 9:22
    250 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood, Dogecoin Army Intrigued
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks large cryptocurrency transfers, has spotted to massive DOGE lumps that have been moved with the participation of Robinhood – a popular investment and trading platform.

    Advertisement

    Some in the cryptocurrency community published comments jestingly hinting that it may be Elon Musk transferring part of his Dogecoin holdings.

    The aforementioned cryptocurrency transactions carried 250,000,000 DOGE to Robinhood from an anonymous wallet and also moved 83,103,732 Dogecoin to an unknown blockchain address.

    On Wednesday, March 27, the biggest meme cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization Dogecoin soared by over 12%, printing a massive hourly green candle. Due to a decline that followed, the overall DOGE price growth within the last 24 hours has constituted an impressive 10.98%.

    Related
    Elon Musk Roasted by His Own Product, Grok AI Chat Bot: Details

    As reported by U.Today earlier, the cryptocurrency community anticipates the popular X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) owned by tech tycoon Elon Musk to launch a payment option for its users.

    A week ago, the company spearheaded by Musk managed to gain licenses for payment operations in three more US states. The DOGE army keeps hoping that their favorite meme coin will be also integrated on X since the centibillionaire Musk has been an eager and a long-term supporter of Dogecoin.

    #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Robinhood
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Mike Novogratz Shares Big Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
    2024/03/28 10:24
    Mike Novogratz Shares Big Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Coinbase CEO Explains Why They Got 'Huge Win' Against SEC
    2024/03/28 09:34
    Coinbase CEO Explains Why They Got 'Huge Win' Against SEC
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Dogecoin Dev Breaks Silence on DOGE Payments in X
    2024/03/28 09:18
    Dogecoin Dev Breaks Silence on DOGE Payments in X
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DED Trends on Twitter After Memecoin Snapshot Announcement
    Zircuit Launches Build to Earn Program to Reward Ecosystem Contributors
    "BloodLoop Levels Up: $4M Raise Fuels Blockchain Gaming Adoption"
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mike Novogratz Shares Big Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
    Coinbase CEO Explains Why They Got 'Huge Win' Against SEC
    250 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood, Dogecoin Army Intrigued
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD