250 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood, Dogecoin Army Intrigued

Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks large cryptocurrency transfers, has spotted to massive DOGE lumps that have been moved with the participation of Robinhood – a popular investment and trading platform.

Some in the cryptocurrency community published comments jestingly hinting that it may be Elon Musk transferring part of his Dogecoin holdings.

The aforementioned cryptocurrency transactions carried 250,000,000 DOGE to Robinhood from an anonymous wallet and also moved 83,103,732 Dogecoin to an unknown blockchain address.

On Wednesday, March 27, the biggest meme cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization Dogecoin soared by over 12%, printing a massive hourly green candle. Due to a decline that followed, the overall DOGE price growth within the last 24 hours has constituted an impressive 10.98%.

As reported by U.Today earlier, the cryptocurrency community anticipates the popular X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) owned by tech tycoon Elon Musk to launch a payment option for its users.

A week ago, the company spearheaded by Musk managed to gain licenses for payment operations in three more US states. The DOGE army keeps hoping that their favorite meme coin will be also integrated on X since the centibillionaire Musk has been an eager and a long-term supporter of Dogecoin.