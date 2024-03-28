Advertisement
    Dogecoin Dev Breaks Silence on DOGE Payments in X

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    DOGE developer 'Mishaboar' sparks discussions on possibility of Dogecoin payments on Elon Musk's X, adding fuel to community's anticipation
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 9:08
    A prominent developer within the Dogecoin community, known by the pseudonym "Mishaboar," has sparked discussions regarding the potential integration of Dogecoin and crypto payments into X (formerly Twitter). Since Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform in October 2022, speculations have swirled around the incorporation of DOGE into X's payment system.

    Despite hints from Musk and other indicators, such as X Payments obtaining licenses for money transmitter activities in various U.S. states, the implementation of Dogecoin payments is pending.

    In a recent public statement, Mishaboar highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding X's payment infrastructure. Referring to Elon Musk's previous remarks, Mishaboar speculated on the possibility of crypto payments being introduced in subsequent phases of X Payments. However, the exact timeline and mechanism of integration remain uncertain, with Mishaboar suggesting potential collaborations with exchanges or brokerage platforms.

    The discussion expanded as other DOGE enthusiasts joined in, sharing their perspectives on the matter. Some expressed cautious optimism, emphasizing the likelihood of a gradual rollout of crypto payments, while others anticipated a longer time frame, estimating up to five years for full implementation.

    Operational reach

    Meanwhile, recent regulatory developments have seen X Payments achieve significant milestones, acquiring licenses for money transmitter activities in three additional U.S. states: Illinois, New Mexico and Oregon. This expansion enhances X Payments' operational reach, complementing existing licenses held in 19 other states.

    As Dogecoin continues to capture the attention of both seasoned investors and crypto enthusiasts, its potential integration into platforms like X could herald a new era of mainstream acceptance for cryptocurrencies.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

