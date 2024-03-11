Is Bitcoin Heading for Dip? Top Analyst Predicts BTC Price Correction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In recent market development, renowned cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez has raised concerns over the potential for an imminent price correction of Bitcoin (BTC). According to Martinez, the TD Sequential indicator, a popular tool among traders for identifying price trends, has flashed a sell signal on the 12-hour BTC chart.

This could be an important signal for short-term traders, as historical data from early February shows that every time this indicator has suggested a sell, Bitcoin’s price has experienced a drop ranging between 1.6% and 3.5%. In addition, the chart shared by Martinez underscores the repetitive nature of this trend.

Each time the TD Sequential indicator has marked a "9" or "13," suggesting overbought conditions and potential for a price pullback, the subsequent price action saw a noticeable decline. This pattern has been consistent in the recent past, providing credence to the crypto analyst's Bitcoin prediction .

The TD Sequential indicator showed a sell signal for #Bitcoin on the 12-hour chart!



Bitcoin price remains bullish

The timing of this prediction is crucial as the current price of Bitcoin stands at $71,806, marking a 2.74% increase over the last 24 hours. Notably, Bitcoin had recently hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $72,214 before retracting slightly to its current levels. Despite this bullish momentum, the sell signal from the TD Sequential indicator suggests that traders should exercise caution and closely monitor their positions.

Adding to the market’s vibrancy, Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume has surged by 78.70%, currently standing at $51.87 billion. This significant increase in trading activity indicates heightened interest and movement on the cryptocurrency market, making the timing of the sell signal even more pertinent for investors and traders alike.