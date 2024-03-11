Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction Hinted at by Samson Mow, Hold Tight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoin supporter, former CSO at Blockstream and now chief executive at Jan3 that helps nation-states with BTC adoption, Samson Mow, has taken to the X/Twitter social media network to comment on the new Bitcoin all-time high and suggest the next target for the world’s leading digital currency.

Mow hints at next major Bitcoin price target

Samson Mow cheered up the global cryptocurrency community by stating that they still have a chance to buy Bitcoin “for less than $0.08 million,” as if hinting that this opportunity window is going to end pretty soon, and BTC will surpass that historic price high, just like it did with the $71,000 milestone earlier today. The new all-time high registered was reached at $71,830 less than an hour ago, while BTC continues to climb toward the $72,000 level. Bitcoin’s market capitalization value currently stands at a whopping $1,407,521,715,327.

You can still buy #Bitcoin for less than $0.08M. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) March 11, 2024

The historic price surge was fueled by the growing bullish sentiment on the market, while spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to consume massive amounts of Bitcoin, with other financial institutions and retail buyers joining them.

Mow expects Bitcoin to surpass $1 million per coin eventually, providing two main reasons for that. The first is that the U.S. government has been printing more and more money within the last four years, starting with 2020 when the pandemic arrived. The second is the Bitcoin supply and demand shocks clashing. The demand for Bitcoin keeps growing from January, when the Securities and Exchange Commission gave the green light to spot Bitcoin ETFs.

This has caused monstrous inflows from financial institutions. As the fourth BTC halving is approaching swiftly, and after April miners’ reward for each new block will drop from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, the market will be in for a Bitcoin supply shock, Mow insists.

Major influencer issues Bitcoin buy call

Bitcoiner, investor and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki published a tweet today, promising the biggest bubble in history bursting soon, saying that the baby boomer generation will be hit by this.

He also expects the U.S. stock market to collapse. In light of this, Kiyosaki urged his millions of X/Twitter followers to stock up on Bitcoin, gold and silver – what he believes to be real assets.