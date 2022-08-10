Introducing Keninah (KEN), a Platform that Offers Support to Disaster Victims Globally

Novel decentralized project is focused on helping the most vulnerable in different regions across the globe

Keninah (KEN) is a project created to assist victims of natural disasters like floods, tsunamis, earthquakes, and conflicts globally. Keninah leverages blockchain technology to make donations seamless, transparent, and secure. The protocols adopted by Keninah ensure that all donations are accounted for and utilized for their intended purpose.

Keninah adopts Distributed Ledger Technology to eliminate all shortcomings affecting effective donations to war victims. This mechanism ensures the connection between donor and recipient follows certain principles.

Among other things, the connection is transparent and traceable. Donors to Keninah can rely on the system to send aid to individuals directly impacted by conflicts and other catastrophes.

Keninah: Basics

Scalable Network: Keninah is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain BSC Network to achieve efficient, fast, and secure transactions. BSC processes over 160 Transactions Per Second (TPS) at the lowest possible fee. This efficiency makes donations more scalable for donors.

Transparency: Keninah adopts a protocol that ensures that the money meant for a specific project gets to its destination. It accomplishes this by tracking tokens from their source until they are converted to the beneficiaries' local fiat currency. The system also has the right technology to verify the recipient's identity and report usage of the fund on blockchain technology.

Accountability: Keninah uses blockchain technology to generate a receipt of each transaction stored on the chain. Each receipt carries the full transaction details. This process makes the platform more accountable and strengthens the donors' trust in the course.

Integrating Other Cryptos: Other popular cryptos like Ethereum and Bitcoin can be swapped on the Keninah platform to make the donations more seamless for different donors.

Keninah Token (KEN)

The native token of Keninah is known as KEN, a BEP-20 token created on the Binance Smart Chain BSC Network. This network was chosen for its swift mode of transactions at cheaper rates. Tokenholders will also be involved in decision-making in the ecosystem.

Conclusion

Keninah Concord unleashes an ecosystem that will offer its users a highly efficient, fast, secure, and transparent donation.

This scalability will attract more donors to adopt the platform because they will be guaranteed to use their money for the intended purposes. Anyone who purchases Keninah (KEN) with USDT TRC-20 during its presale will receive a 14% bonus for using Tether.