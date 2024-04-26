Advertisement
    Important X, Grok, Tesla Crypto Warning Issued to Community

    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto community has received major warning from insider about some of Elon Musk's largest companies and crypto
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 15:26
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    X/Twitter user known as “DogeDesigner” (who goes by the alias @cb_doge), who is part of the DOGE and X teams, has issued an important reminder to the crypto community on the X/Twitter platform regarding some of Elon Musk’s largest companies and cryptocurrency.

    The post published today states that X, its Grok AI bot, its producer xAI and Tesla are not associated with any cryptocurrency at all. @cb_doge warned X users to stay cautious and beware of cryptocurrency scams.

    Elon Musk about to raise $6 billion for further Grok development

    As reported by TechCrunch, tech billionaire Elon Musk is negotiating a $6 billion investment into his xAI startup at a pre-money valuation of $18 billion. This amount of funds put into the company would give the investors control over one-quarter of the company.

    The deal is expected to be secured within the coming weeks unless unexpected changes in its terms emerge. Musk launched xAI 10 months ago to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. TechCrunch’s source says that a lot of investor are eager to enter into this deal. Among them are Sequoia Capital and Future Ventures, cofounded by Musk’s friend Steve Jurvetson. He is a board member at SpaceX and used to be the director at Tesla until 2020. Some of the other investors also come from Tesla CEO’s inner circle.

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says ‘No Soft Landing’ for Economy, Crypto Army Reacts

    Elon Musk intends to train Grok 3.0. During a recent space on X, he stated that xAI requires 100,000 NVIDIA H100s to train Grok 3.0 (while they currently have approximately 20,000 at their disposal). To further train xAI’s chatbot, Elon Musk intends to pull in data from all his other technological companies – Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink as well. Potentially, Grok may be implemented in Tesla cars to make them truly self-driving. It may also be built into Tesla’s humanoid robot, called Optimus, in the future.

    The X/Twitter app, where Grok is implemented as a paid add-on, owns a stake in xAI, according to TechCrunch. Thus, Musk has made sure that his X company benefits from his AI bot financially as well to compensate for the massive losses in the company’s value Musk has seen since he purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
