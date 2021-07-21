iM Intelligent Mining Raises $2.5 Million for Eco-Friendly Crypto Mining

Wed, 07/21/2021 - 12:50
Vladislav Sopov
Amidst intensified crackdown on crypto mining in China, iM Intelligent Mining is going to expand in Arkansas
iM Intelligent Mining Raises $2.5 Million for Eco-Friendly Crypto Mining
iM Intelligent Mining is among the pioneers of "environmentally friendly" cryptocurrency mining. It now concludes a massive funding round with $2.5 million secured from VC heavyweights.

iM Intelligent Mining (iM) raises $2,500,000 for new mining facility in Arkansas

According to the press release shared with U.Today, iM Intelligent Mining firm concludes a strategic funding round. In total, $2.5 million was raised from top-notch venture investors.

iM Intelligent Mining addresses the segment of energy-efficient cryptocurrency mining. Its mining facilities utilize zero-cost solar energy; therefore, its hashrate is carbon neutral.

iM Intelligent Mining is going to launch its first mining facility in Arkansas, the prototype of its flagship cryptocurrency mining farm (1MGw).

All funds raised will be distributed to purchase new mining infrastructure and integrate them into a fully renewable sustainable ecosystem of decentralized solar-powered farms.

Introducing iM Green Protocol, a sustainable decentralized system

iM Intelligent Mining tokenomcs are built around the iM token. Owners of the tokens will retain 60 percent of the operational profits of all iM Intelligent Mining operations.

iM Intelligent Mining's solar-powered mining idea is well aligned with the global trend of moving Bitcoin (BTC) mining facilities out of China amidst an unmatched crackdown.

iM Green Protocol by iM Intelligent Mining is a novel investment structure targeted at the sustainable growth of the solar mining segment and its community.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

