Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Plummet 72%, Here's Immediate Price Response

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu burn rate crashes, mirroring the SHIB price trajectory this week
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 9:35
    A
    A
    A
    SHIB Burns Plummet 72%, Here's Immediate Price Response
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The SHIB community continues to actively remove meme coins from the circulating Shiba Inu supply. According to the data recently shared by the Shibburn tracking platform, the SHIB burn rate has plunged heavily in the last 24 hours.

    It has mirrored the recent SHIB market behavior, which has also taken the second largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency into the red zone on charts.

    SHIB burns deep in red

    A recent update on the Shibburn website shows that since last morning, thanks to the regular efforts of the SHIB community, another multi-million meme coin lump has been removed from circulation and locked in unspendable blockchain addresses – 8,738,201 SHIB have been burned in all.

    HOT Stories
    Gensler Slams Crypto Ahead of His Exit
    69,000 BTC Could Be Sold by U.S. Government
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Goodbye to $100,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Approaches Last Support, XRP Stronger Than Everyone Else
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Gets Listed on Major European Exchange

    However, the burn rate metric watched by many within the SHIB community, has plunged by more than 72%, putting the burn rate deep in the red zone.

    Advertisement

    Still, things stand much better on the weekly burn rate time frame with a total of 102,867,453 SHIB sent to dead-end wallets over the past seven days. The burn metric here has soared by 164.53%.

    2025 has just started with low daily burn rates so far mostly. Several times earlier over the past nine days, the SHIB burn rate has spiked by roughly 1,000% and 2,000%, according to Shibburn data.

    The SHIB price has plummeted by 3.35%. This week, SHIB’s total consecutive decline has constituted 13%.

    Related
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 10:11
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB lead Kusama responds to former Binance CEO CZ

    The mysterious SHIB lead developer known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has cited a recent X post by Changpeng Zhao (CZ), a co-founder and former Binance boss, responding to him.

    While CZ, an acknowledged crypto influencer and billionaire stated that it is important to follow the community’s needs and “build what people need, not what you think they need,” Kusama believes that it is much more important to “build what people need before they know they need it.”

    Shytoshi believes that people’s current needs may change and then “things may shift”. Adoption, which was mentioned by CZ as “the only key metric that matters”, according to Kusama, naturally comes to shift the narratives towards what teams have built already.

    “Luckily, this is exactly what we have done,” Shytoshi added, inviting CZ to watch what is happening to SHIB and Shibarium.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shytoshi Kusama #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 9:09
    Vitalik Buterin to Provide More Support to Ethereum, Here's How
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 8:03
    Gensler Slams Crypto Ahead of His Exit
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Plummet 72%, Here's Immediate Price Response
    Vitalik Buterin to Provide More Support to Ethereum, Here's How
    Gensler Slams Crypto Ahead of His Exit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD