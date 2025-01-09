Advertisement
AD

    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    One Robinhood wallet holds nearly $10 billion worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 20:19
    A
    A
    A
    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As noted by analyst Conor Grogan, just one Robinhood wallet owns $9.3 billion worth of Dogecoin (DOGE). 

    Advertisement

    The original meme cryptocurrency, which currently has a market cap of $46 billion, has long been the darling of Robinhood users. 

    HOT Stories
    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)
    XRP Forms First Bearish Signal of 2025: Details
    Ripple President Highlights Key RLUSD Use Cases After Recent Interview
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $483 Million With ETH, SOL and XRP in Spotlight

    Back in 2021, Dogecoin emerged as the platform's bread and butter, accounting for a significant chunk of its revenue. 

    Advertisement

    The meme coin experienced a massive rally due to constant social media attention from billionaire Elon Musk and other prominent personalities.  

    The insane speculative frenzy prompted Robinhood to briefly restrict cryptocurrency trading back then. 

    In late 2024, Robinhood also started supporting Dogecoin transfers in the EU. 

    After listing Dogecoin all the way back in 2018, Robinhood has since opened its doors to other competing meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and dogwifhat (WIF). 

    Who is the biggest Dogecoin holder? 

    Overall, Robinhood's wallets own roughly a third of Dogecoin's total circulating supply.

    It is possible that a single person could be behind the biggest Dogecoin wallet even though this does not seem likely. 

    In 2022, blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain suggested that the largest holder of Dogecoin was none other than Elon Musk based on the peculiar timing of his social media post.   

    This would make the billionaire the biggest Dogecoin market maker. 

    Musk previously confirmed that he was a DOGE holder. However, it is unclear how many tokens the Tesla CEO actually owns. 

    The price of DOGE has been mostly stagnant over the past year after seeing a massive rally in the fourth quarter. It is currently tradign at $0.316.  

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin News #Robinhood
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 18:50
    Fidelity's Timmer: Bitcoin 'Stole the Show' in 2024
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Brink of Being Oversold, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Fidelity's Timmer: Bitcoin 'Stole the Show' in 2024
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Brink of Being Oversold, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD