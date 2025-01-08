Advertisement
AD

    Meme Coins Decimated Amid Crypto Massacre: BONK, FLOKI, AI16Z Hit Worst

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Segment of meme cryptocurrencies lost $15 billion in market cap overnight as crypto tumbles
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 14:26
    A
    A
    A
    Meme Coins Decimated Amid Crypto Massacre: BONK, FLOKI, AI16Z Hit Worst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Bitcoin (BTC) fails to hold above $100,000 for the fifth consecutive try, the cryptocurrency market plunged by 8.3% in a few hours. Here's why meme coins suffer the most while some of them are already back to surging.

    Meme crypto segment collapses, loses 12% overnight: Here are worst performers

    Today, Jan. 8, 2024, the entire cryptocurrency sphere is in red. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest crypto, plummeted from $102,000 to $95,200, erasing 5.5% of its aggregated market capitalization. The daily volume of Bitcoin (BTC) liquidations exceeded $127 million, 86% longs.

    The meme coin segment suffers even more pain as its capitalization fell by $15 billion overnight. In less than 24 hours, Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK), the two worst performing meme coins, lost about 14% each.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,100% as 21,709,094 SHIB Vanish
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days
    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Also Ai16Z (AI16Z), the best performer of the winter holidays, lost 13.9% and almost dipped below the $2 billion capitalization level. The asset is changing hands for $1.82 by press time.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme coins, are also posting double-digit losses. The SHIB price dropped to $0.00002148, while DOGE is trading at $0.3465 on the largest spot exchanges.

    In the large-cap league, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) finally replaced XRP as the second-largest altcoin. The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency hit a local bottom at $2.28.

    Meet only meme coin that is in green today

    As covered by U.Today previously, Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast Tone Vays announced yesterday that he opened long positions on BTC at the $100,000 level.

    Related
    Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 12:22
    Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Meanwhile, only two altcoins managed to survive the current carnage in green — and a meme coin is on this list. SPX6900 (SPX), the largest "Murad meme coin," is up by 3%. Its price touched $1.44 as the token cemented its position in the top 100.

    Fasttoken (FTN) is the second best performer, with 0.5% overnight growth.

    The Crypto Fear and Greed Index exited the Extreme Greed Zone and sits at 70/100 today, the lowest since Jan. 2.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #FLOKI #BONK News #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 13:51
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Bitcoin Price Crash: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 13:15
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,100% as 21,709,094 SHIB Vanish
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Meme Coins Decimated Amid Crypto Massacre: BONK, FLOKI, AI16Z Hit Worst
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Bitcoin Price Crash: Details
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,100% as 21,709,094 SHIB Vanish
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD