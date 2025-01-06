Advertisement
    Peter Brandt Warns Meme Coins Could Go to Zero in Next Crash

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Meme coins doomed? Trading veteran Peter Brandt issues scary warning
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 11:23
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Peter Brandt, a big name in the financial trading world, has a warning for all you crypto fans out there — especially the ones who are into meme coins. For Brandt, who has been in the market for 50 years, the risks tied to these digital assets have never been higher, and the next market crash could leave them in ruins.

    His message is clear: history may not repeat itself the way many expect. While Bitcoin's rise from $0.07 in 2010 to its current heights is undeniably extraordinary, Brandt warns that such monumental returns are unlikely to occur again. But it is not Bitcoin that is his biggest concern — it is the craziness around altcoins and meme coins.

    He sees a pattern where investors use too much debt to chase trends, hoping to get rich quick. They put a lot of resources into assets that are not that useful, hoping for a financial miracle.

    For Brandt, this approach is dangerous, especially when markets inevitably reverse course. He thinks meme coins are the riskiest and could totally crash.

    If the market drops, he thinks Bitcoin (BTC) might lose half its value, altcoins could drop 90% and meme coins could be gone for good. To him, this is not just some far-out idea; it is rooted in how speculative markets usually work. These corrections have hit traders before, and Brandt thinks they are about to do it again.

    Unlike a lot of skeptics, Brandt is not totally dismissive of cryptocurrency. He has Bitcoin as a long-term investment and thinks it is the only digital asset with a proven track record. But he sounds more worried when he talks about the whole market.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

