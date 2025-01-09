Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Brink of Being Oversold, Bollinger Bands Signal

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) hits critical point as Bollinger Bands signal oversold status
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, is currently experiencing a price drop and is trading at $0.0000208, which, according to the Bollinger Bands, is quite close to the "oversold" zone — this is an important moment for traders to keep an eye on.

    Bollinger Bands show three lines: the upper, middle and lower bands. The middle band is based on the 20-day moving average of the security, while the upper and lower bands are two standard deviations away from this average. SHIB is now approaching the lower band, which is 3.58% lower than its current price.

    When an asset approaches the lower band, it can be a sign that the market may be oversold. For SHIB, this suggests that it may have fallen too far, too fast. Some people see this as a reason to be cautious, as it can mean that people are feeling negative about the market. 

    Source: TradingView

    But this oversold condition can also be a sign that things are about to turn around. So, the market could be about to bounce back as long as buyers step in.

    If the Shiba Inu token can find support at this level and people start buying more, the next important resistance point to watch is $0.0000223, where the 20-day moving average is currently located. If SHIB can also break above the median, the next level to watch is the upper band at $0.0000246.

    While things may feel a little bearish for SHIB at the moment, there is still a chance we could see some good news. Entering the oversold zone could be a chance for the market to bounce, so traders should be ready to act.

