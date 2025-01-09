Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for January 9

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may correction of XRP last?
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 15:38
    XRP Price Prediction for January 9
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers remain more powerful than buyers, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has dropped by 1.72% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found a local support of $2.2342. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of the $2.32-$2.34 range by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest interim area of $2.20. If its breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is in the middle of a wide channel. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves soon.

    In this case, traders may expect sideways trading in the zone of $2.00-$2.50.

    XRP is trading at $2.3186 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

