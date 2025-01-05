XRP Is Just 83.4% Away From Flippening Ethereum (ETH)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With a price of $2.37 per coin, XRP is now more of a threat to Ethereum (ETH) than most people think. To surpass Ethereum's market capitalization, XRP would need to reach $4.36, which is an increase of 83.4%. This potential shift has caught attention, reflecting growing interest in XRP's market position and recent developments.

Advertisement

Right now, XRP is in fourth place among cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of $136.3 billion. Ethereum, with a valuation of $436.3 billion and a price of $3,621.87, is still a big step ahead. Bitcoin is the big leader in the sector, with a market cap of $1.94 trillion and a price of $97,744.99, showing its dominance.

XRP's rise of almost 500% in recent months shows a lot of potential for growth. While its all-time high of over $3.30 from 2018 is still a benchmark, its legal victory in the SEC v. Ripple case has been a key factor in its recovery. The court said that XRP is not a security, which is good for its adoption and investor confidence.

Advertisement

Always count all the tokens. pic.twitter.com/0oaSrd3abG — Sistine Research (@sistineresearch) January 4, 2025

The year ahead could shape XRP's trajectory. There's a lot of hope for a shift in the way things are regulated, especially since the U.S. is about to have new political leadership. A lot of people think this could be good for Ripple's continued growth, which in turn will affect XRP performance.

Whether XRP can surpass Ethereum depends on whether the market stays interested and the conditions are favorable. Worth keeping in mind a possibility of an XRP ETF, which would also open up new ways for both the cryptocurrency and investors.