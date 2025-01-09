Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is decline of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 15:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 9
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are continuing their pressure, and most of the coins are in the red zone again, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.21% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $91,800. As most of the ATR has been passed, there is a chance to see a bounce back.

    If the daily bar closes far from the mentioned mark, traders may witness a test of the $94,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is less positive. The rate of the main crypto is on the way to testing the support of $90,405. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a decline to the $88,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bearish. If buyers lose the vital $90,000 area, the next zone where a bounce back is possible is around $82,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $92,782 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

