Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 9

Bears are continuing their pressure, and most of the coins are in the red zone again, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.21% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $91,800. As most of the ATR has been passed, there is a chance to see a bounce back.

If the daily bar closes far from the mentioned mark, traders may witness a test of the $94,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less positive. The rate of the main crypto is on the way to testing the support of $90,405. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a decline to the $88,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bearish. If buyers lose the vital $90,000 area, the next zone where a bounce back is possible is around $82,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $92,782 at press time.