If Bitcoin Plunges Below $57,000, Here Are 3 Possible Outcomes, Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps in: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Take a look at the top three news stories brought to you by U.Today.

If Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $57,000, these 3 things will happen

Since instead of conquering new highs, Bitcoin has been recently dropping to new lows, one should be ready for various scenarios in order to adapt to the harsh reality. If BTC breaks below the crucial $57,000 level, three possible outcomes could occur. First, the 200 EMA would no longer be valid as a support level; if the flagship crypto loses this support, it would enter bearish territory and might exacerbate the sell-off. Second, many buyers may rush to purchase BTC at what they believe to be a low price around $56,000. However, if Bitcoin is unable to keep this price mark, there may be more liquidations. With rising selling pressure, it may be more difficult for the BTC price to stabilize, which would accelerate the decline. Third, some institutional selling operations may cease due to insufficient liquidity. As buyers and sellers await more favorable conditions, this scenario could result in a sideways market, with Bitcoin trading between $55,000 and $60,000. However, if institutions continue to sell, Bitcoin might drop to as low as $50,000.

Ethereum ETF approval may be imminent as VanEck steps up

As became known yesterday, VanEck has filed Form 8-A for its spot Ethereum ETF with the SEC, taking a major step toward its approval. This move may portend the impending approval of an ETF for Ethereum, as VanEck's similar action coincided with the approval of the Bitcoin ETFs by exactly seven days. Additionally, this development might indicate that VanEck has received approval from the regulatory agency to submit an application. According to Bloomberg senior ETF expert Eric Balchunas , the action is a "good sign," and approval of spot Ethereum ETFs could happen within seven days before July 2. Previously, Nate Geraci also suggested that the SEC could give approval to Ethereum ETFs before Independence Day (Fourth of July) in the U.S.

Ripple VP breaks silence over XRP Ledger's Korean growth