Advertisement
AD

    If Bitcoin Plunges Below $57,000, Here Are 3 Possible Outcomes, Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps in: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out all the important news over the past day in U.Today's latest digest!
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 16:53
    If Bitcoin Plunges Below $57,000, Here Are 3 Possible Outcomes, Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps in: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Take a look at the top three news stories brought to you by U.Today.

    If Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $57,000, these 3 things will happen

    Since instead of conquering new highs, Bitcoin has been recently dropping to new lows, one should be ready for various scenarios in order to adapt to the harsh reality. If BTC breaks below the crucial $57,000 level, three possible outcomes could occur. First, the 200 EMA would no longer be valid as a support level; if the flagship crypto loses this support, it would enter bearish territory and might exacerbate the sell-off. Second, many buyers may rush to purchase BTC at what they believe to be a low price around $56,000. However, if Bitcoin is unable to keep this price mark, there may be more liquidations. With rising selling pressure, it may be more difficult for the BTC price to stabilize, which would accelerate the decline. Third, some institutional selling operations may cease due to insufficient liquidity. As buyers and sellers await more favorable conditions, this scenario could result in a sideways market, with Bitcoin trading between $55,000 and $60,000. However, if institutions continue to sell, Bitcoin might drop to as low as $50,000. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 11:48
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Delivers 3 Key Crypto Tips
    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Received Enormous $500,000 Donation From Bitcoin Whale
    Ripple CEO Takes Jab at Gensler Over "Slander"
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’

    Ethereum ETF approval may be imminent as VanEck steps up

    As became known yesterday, VanEck has filed Form 8-A for its spot Ethereum ETF with the SEC, taking a major step toward its approval. This move may portend the impending approval of an ETF for Ethereum, as VanEck's similar action coincided with the approval of the Bitcoin ETFs by exactly seven days. Additionally, this development might indicate that VanEck has received approval from the regulatory agency to submit an application. According to Bloomberg senior ETF expert Eric Balchunas, the action is a "good sign," and approval of spot Ethereum ETFs could happen within seven days before July 2. Previously, Nate Geraci also suggested that the SEC could give approval to Ethereum ETFs before Independence Day (Fourth of July) in the U.S.

    Ripple VP breaks silence over XRP Ledger's Korean growth

    In a recent X post, Emi Yoshikawa, VP of Corporate Strategy & Operations at Ripple, shared her excitement regarding the growing momentum of XRP Ledger (XRPL) in South Korea. This increase in interest is especially remarkable as more businesses are becoming involved in digital assets and are looking for reliable, enterprise-grade platforms to support their initiatives. The Ripple executive emphasized the recent development of Infinite Block, Korea's sole licensed digital asset custody provider. Last month, it announced that it would be joining the XRP Ledger blockchain as a validator. Per an X post shared by Yoshikawa, at the beginning of the week, Infinite Block announced that it would further expand XRP Ledger (XRPL)-based custody services and pursue the expansion of blockchain services through compliance with domestic regulations. Also, Infinite Block plans to provide consulting for the regulatory compliance of key XRPL initiatives and ecosystem builders.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Ethereum ETF #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Toncoin Skyrockets 306% in Whale Activity as TON Trails XRP
    Jun 26, 2024 - 16:47
    Toncoin Skyrockets 306% in Whale Activity as TON Trails XRP
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Binance CEO Delivers 3 Key Crypto Tips
    Jun 26, 2024 - 16:47
    Binance CEO Delivers 3 Key Crypto Tips
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 26
    Jun 26, 2024 - 16:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    King Billy Casino Meets the Expanding Needs of Gamblers
    Copper & Sui partner to build out full institutional accessibility
    Next-Generation Memecoin Project Borpa Set to Launch Omnichain Financial Game
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    If Bitcoin Plunges Below $57,000, Here Are 3 Possible Outcomes, Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps in: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Toncoin Skyrockets 306% in Whale Activity as TON Trails XRP
    Binance CEO Delivers 3 Key Crypto Tips
    Show all