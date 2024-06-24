Advertisement
    Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Makes Stunning AI Prediction as Amazon Steps Into the Fray

    
    Alex Dovbnya
    Anthony Pompliano has predicted that the convergence of Bitcoin and AI could be a massive tailwind over the next decade
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 20:21
    Cover image via youtu.be
    In a recent post on X social media, Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has stated that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to create "enormous amounts of wealth," echoing the prediction made by entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano during a recent CNBC interview. 

    According to a recent report by accounting giant PwC, AI could contribute a whopping $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Products enhanced by the technology are expected to substantially enhance consumer demand. 

    As reported by U.Today, GPU maker Nvidia, which is currently dominating AI chips, recently became the number one company in the world, surpassing such tech giants as Microsoft and Apple. 

    In other news, Amazon is reportedly readying to join the AI fray by launching a "ChatGPT killer" named "Metis" that could compete with ChatGPT. Business Insider has reported that the chatbot will be powered by Amazon's own AI model dubbed Olympus. 

    Amazon's chatbot is expected to stand out among competing products by offering up-to-date responses, which is something that ChatGPT is not capable of doing.

    Protecting wealth 

    At the same time, Saylor and Pomplian both believe that Bitcoin is going to protect the additional wealth generated by AI. 

    During the interview, Pompliano forecasted that the US GDP would increase due to the productivity of AI. 

    This is going to be a "huge tailwind" for the next decade, according to the entrepreneur. 

