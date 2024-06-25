Advertisement
    Ripple VP Breaks Silence Over XRP Ledger's Korean Growth

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Excitement surrounding XRP Ledger's momentum in Korea well founded
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 15:30
    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is experiencing a significant surge in momentum in Korea, a development that has caught the market's attention.

    In this light, Ripple VP of Corporate Strategy & Operations Emi Yoshikawa has expressed enthusiasm about the growing momentum of XRP Ledger (XRPL) in South Korea. This surge in interest is particularly noteworthy as more enterprises enter the digital asset space, seeking reliable and enterprise-grade platforms to support their initiatives.

    The Ripple executive highlighted the latest development from Infinite Block, Korea's sole licensed digital asset custody provider. In the past month, it announced its participation as a validator in the XRP Ledger blockchain.

    In the most recent development, Infinite Block custody now supports XRPL, having launched an XRP Ledger custody service.

    According to a tweet shared by Yoshikawa, Infinite Block announced at the start of the week that it will further expand XRP Ledger (XRPL)-based custody services and pursue the expansion of blockchain services through compliance with domestic regulations. Infinite Block also plans to provide consulting for regulatory compliance of key XRPL initiatives and ecosystem builders.

    Reflecting on recent developments, Yoshikawa stated, "Great to see continued momentum of the XRP Ledger in Korea. With more enterprises entering the digital asset space, it's critical for them to have access to reliable enterprise-grade digital asset platforms. Excited to see Infinite Block, the only licensed digital asset custody provider in Korea, unlocking opportunities for XRPL users in Korea."

    The excitement surrounding the XRP Ledger's momentum in Korea is well founded. With Infinite Block leading the charge as a licensed digital asset custody provider, the opportunities for XRPL users in Korea are expanding.

    XRP Ledger has been gaining traction globally, and Korea is no exception. Yoshikawa's recent remarks underscore the increasing adoption of XRPL in Korea. This trend reflects a broader movement within the digital asset space, where businesses are seeking robust and decentralized platforms to support their initiatives.

