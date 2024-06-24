Advertisement
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This sentiment comes at time when Bitcoin is experiencing significant downturn
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 11:48
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    MicroStrategy chairman and cofounder Michael Saylor has sparked excitement within the crypto community by launching a poll, asking, "How fast do you expect BTC to appreciate annually in USD over the next ten years?" The results reveal strong bullish sentiment among respondents, suggesting a significant price boom ahead for Bitcoin.

    These results indicate that nearly half of the respondents are extremely optimistic about Bitcoin's future, anticipating a substantial annual appreciation that could see the cryptocurrency reaching unprecedented levels.

    According to the poll results, 22.4% of participants foresee a steady rise of 10% to 19% annually. Meanwhile, 18% are even more bullish, predicting an annual surge of 20% to 29%. A hopeful 10.8% of respondents anticipate a 30% to 39% increase each year. However, it is the majority, a whopping 48.8%, who envision a staggering 40% annual appreciation for over a decade.

    This sentiment comes at a time when Bitcoin is experiencing a significant downturn, having extended its drop near $60,000 — a stark contrast to the hopeful predictions.

    Bitcoin recently extended its decline to lows of $60,581 in the early trading session today, following one of the worst weeks for the cryptocurrency in 2024. As of press time, Bitcoin traded at $61,076, marking a more than one-month low and a roughly 6% drop.

    Losses are building up on the cryptocurrency market following its second-worst weekly fall in 2024, reflecting lower demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and monetary policy concerns. The decline in crypto comes amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's scope to quickly reduce interest rates from a two-decade high.

    Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $73,798 in mid-March, but it is behind traditional investments like equities, bonds and gold this quarter.

    As the crypto community keeps an eye on Bitcoin's price movement in the short term, Saylor's poll reflects expectations for Bitcoin's growth over the next decade.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

