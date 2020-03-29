Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

If Bitcoin (BTC) Cannot Rally Now, Crypto Is in Big Trouble: Peter Brandt

News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 08:17
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Trading guru Peter Brandt is convinced that the coronavirus-driven crisis is the do-or-die moment for Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader cryptocurrency industry

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Commodity trading veteran Peter Brandt is certain that the coronavirus-induced crisis is a matter of life or death for the cryptocurrency industry. If Bitcoin cannot rally against the backdrop of this economic mayhem, then crypto is in 'big trouble,' according to the prominent chartist. 

Must Read
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin (BTC) for Failing to Rally with Other Assets - READ MORE

A once-in-a-lifetime crisis

In his Twitter thread, Brandt mentioned that the U.S. Congress was in a 'time capsule' sent straight from the 1930s when America was in the middle of a severe economic depression. Back in 1933, the U.S. reached its peak unemployment rate of 26.7 percent.     

With the stock market suffering its most precipitous drop on record and 3.3 mln Americans filing unemployment claims in one week, the 'D' word makes frequent appearances in headlines. Nobel-winning economist Nouriel Roubini (a.k.a. 'Dr. Doom') predicted that the U.S. could see even a 'greater depression' due to healthcare nightmares, growing inflation, and possible geopolitical shocks.          

Must Read
Trading Legend Peter Brandt Spots Ugly Bitcoin Price Pattern. Can BTC Collapse to $2K? - READ MORE

Not much time left

Bitcoin has so far failed to convincingly decouple from risk-on assets. Veteran trader John Bollinger, who expected BTC to perform as a safe haven, recently mentioned that all correlations tend toward zero during such crises.       

Prior to his latest tweet, Brandt opined that BTC didn't have much time left to prove itself. Despite making tons of bullish predictions, he doesn't have a problem with radically changing his bias when markets go south, which is what every seasoned trader is supposed to do.

Right after the March 12 crash, he made a stunning prediction that BTC was more likely to go to zero than $100,000, but he still apparently believes that the leading cryptocurrency is able to turn things around. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt #Nouriel Roubini #John Bollinger

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader
Bitcoin Price (BTC) Is Closely Resembling the Stock Market's Massive Drop in 1930

Bitcoin Price (BTC) Is Closely Resembling the Stock Market's Massive Drop in 1930
COVID-19 Victim Loses All of Her XRP Holdings Stored on Ledger Wallet Due to This Mistake

COVID-19 Victim Loses All of Her XRP Holdings Stored on Ledger Wallet Due to This Mistake

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 15:16
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Bitcoin (BTC) holders should deal with the inevitable – it will be a very long time before the next all-time high. Are you willing to wait six years for the Moon?

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Seasoned cryptocurrencies trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe posted his long-term prediction for the price of an orange coin.

Price Cycles are Getting Longer

Mr. van de Poppe noticed that the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), is going through its third price cycle. According to him, every cycle is taking much longer than previous one.

For instance, the first cycle in 2012-2014 lasted for 910 days, while the next cycle was 55% longer that previous cycle. That being said, the ongoing cycle may end in 2025-2026.

Mr. van de Poppe also noticed that weekly moving average lines acted as a strong support for the bottoms of price levels within every cycle. The first bearish rally failed to break below the 100-Week Moving Average (MA), while the second had nothing to do with 200-Week MA. Thus, for this cycle, the line for the 300-week MA would be a tough nut to crack for bears.

Patience is a Virtue

Mr. van de Poppe has already wisely counselled to lower our expectations for the price of Bitcoin (BTC) since we may be very far from the new 'parabolas'. Even before Black Thursday of Crypto occurred, he had warned that the 2023-2024 period looked 'more natural' for a peak in the new orange coin market cycle than 2021.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Advice From Top Trader: Lower Your Expectations, No Peak in 2021 - READ MORE

It appears that his prediction is in line with another detailed prediction by crypto analyst Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments. Mr. Edwards studied the energy consumption of the Bitcoin (BTC) network and derived his 'energy value theory', predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach the $100,000 mark in 5 years. This will occur if the crypto manages avoid the risks of governmental restrictions and quantum computers attack.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader
Bitcoin Price (BTC) Is Closely Resembling the Stock Market's Massive Drop in 1930

Bitcoin Price (BTC) Is Closely Resembling the Stock Market's Massive Drop in 1930
COVID-19 Victim Loses All of Her XRP Holdings Stored on Ledger Wallet Due to This Mistake

COVID-19 Victim Loses All of Her XRP Holdings Stored on Ledger Wallet Due to This Mistake