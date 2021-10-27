Hungry Hedgehogs NFT - a Collector’s Dream for Virtual and Physical Collectibles

Hungry Hedgehogs shared the details of its OpenSea offering and product design

It’s finally here: Using NFTs to authenticate figurine (physical) collectibles

Hungry Hedgehogs are ready to explode onto OpenSea

Hungry Hedgehogs answers all collectors’ dreams by bridging quality virtual & physical collectibles. This trailblazing NFT project is going to release its NFTs on OpenSea, the oldest and most prominent platform for digital collectibles trading.

100 unique Hungry Hedgehogs NFTs will be released in 10 drops. Each NFT drop of 10 will comprise of a “One-of-a-Kind” NFT and 9 “Themed” NFTs.

The first drop will take place on Nov. 13, 2021 where Hungry Hedgehogs will release a “One-of-a-Kind” Astronaut NFT and 9 Medieval Knights NFTs for their “Themed” collection.

Check out their roadmap and infographics for the revelation of the next 9 drops. The second drop is expected to be revealed on Nov. 20, 2021, while exact time frames of the next 8 releases will be disclosed soon.

Throw away the idea of paper receipts and signed plastic cards

All Hungry Hedgehog figurine collectibles will be numbered and can be authenticated via a DNA (Digital Numbered Authentication) NFT - that is a digital receipt for ownership and provides an additional layer of digital authentication for the figurine collectible. Hungry Hedgehog’s DNA caters for a scenario where people wish to hold on to the NFTs and wish to trade the collectible.

A total of 40 Hungry Hedgehog figurine collectibles will be available for redemption.

Hungry Hedgehogs has been registered on the OpenSea marketplace since early September 2021.

As covered by U.Today previously, OpenSea is a leading platform for NFT trading across the globe. In the first 17 days of August, it processed more than $1 billion in trading volume.

On its record-breaking day, OpenSea handled 79,800 transactions from 25,000 users; aggregated trading volume exceeded $75 million.

In Q3, 2021, OpenSea’s trading volume rocketed more than 1,000%, making this platform one of the flagship end-user services of the NFT revolution.