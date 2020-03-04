Back
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

HTC Introduces 5G Router With Bitcoin (BTC) Node Support and Brave Browser

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 13:53
    Alex Dovbnya

    Exodus 5G Hub allow its owners to run a Bitcoin (BTC) node and manage cryptocurrencies in a vault

Cover image via www.htc.com
Contents

HTC has unveiled "the world's most secure" router that allows running a full Bitcoin node called Exodus 5G Hub. It's a crypto-focused version of the model that was released last year. 

Must Read
‘Binance Phone’: HTC to Launch DLT Phone with Direct Link to Binance Chain/DEX - READ MORE

A privacy-focused router   

The technical specs of the new router remain the same — it runs on Android 9 with the Snapdragon 855 chip. It offers a maximum download speed of roughly 2.63Gbps, which is more than enough for connecting up to 20 devices. 

5G router
image by venturebeat.com

Exodus 5G Hub relies on such services as VPN and the crypto-focused Brave browser to ensure a high level of privacy. 

However, the most compelling thing about HTC's new product is the ability to directly run a Bitcoin node. Moreover, its users will be able to manage their cryptocurrency holdings with the help of the Zion Vault wallet that supports multiple coins, including Binance Coin (BTC) and Stellar (XLR). 

Must Read
Sirin Labs to Start Distributing Its Crypto Smartphones, HTC Began Exodus Presale Earlier - READ MORE

Blockchain phones 

The router is an addition to the Exodus line that includes blockchain-oriented smartphones. As reported by U.Today, HTC introduced the Exodus 1 model in February at the Mobile World Congress. The development of the cryptophone started back in May 2018.  

In November, it also debuted the Exodus 1s smartphone, which was a cheaper version of the previously released device that is available for only $244.

The price of the recently announced Exodus 5G Hub router is yet to be known.    

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 14:14
    Vladislav Sopov

    While its big brother, Binance, is trying to get out of another 'temporary maintenance', Binance DEX in collaboration with FTX Exchange launches margin trading pairs

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Binance DEX announced that leveraged tokens designed by the FTX Exchange platform will be available against Binance Coins (BNB) as well as against the BUSD stablecoin.

Decentralized exchange, leveraged trading

Eight trading pairs with leveraged tokens based on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), EOS (EOS) and XRP are to be launched on Binance DEX. The first 'bear' and 'bull' contracts will be set against the Binance Coin (BNB), followed by BUSD-settled contracts. 

Margin trading live on Binance DEX
Image via Twitter

These assets will be live on the Binance Chain as BEP2-versions of leveraged contracts. The first contracts will have 3X leverage. This means that if Bitcoin (BTC) goes up 1% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes up 3%. Otherwise, if Bitcoin (BTC) goes down 2% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes down 6%.   

High profit and high risk

Margin trading options for Binance DEX are provided by FTX, one of the leading leveraged trading platforms. It was launched back in 2019 by Alameda Research, a well-known liquidity provider and market maker.

Must Read
Delta Exchange, ByBit, FTX: Unbiased Analysis of Crypto Derivatives Exchanges - READ MORE

U.Today reminds that margin trading is a very high-risk option. Assets of this type are subject to unmatched volatility and, thus, may gain or lose large amounts of their value in a single day. 

 

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

