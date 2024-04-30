Advertisement
    Hong Kong's Bitcoin ETF Debut Unmasked by Top Expert

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Expert breaks down reality vs. hype as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs land in Hong Kong
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 15:44
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The introduction of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong has attracted considerable interest from financial analysts. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF specialist at Bloomberg, has provided insights into the initial performance and implications of these launches.

    Despite trading volumes reaching $12.4 million on their first day, which is significant for the Hong Kong market, assets under management present a more substantial picture. China AMC leads with reported assets totaling $141 million, primarily allocated to Bitcoin with a portion in Ethereum

    Balchunas highlights that while trading figures may appear modest compared to the U.S. market, adjusting for market size provides a more nuanced perspective.

    Source: Eric Balchunas

    In comparison, the U.S. boasts larger figures with $740 million in assets and $4.6 billion in trading. However, when considering market scale, the Hong Kong ETFs demonstrate promising potential. China AMC's Bitcoin ETF has quickly established itself among the top products within its market segment, despite its relative size compared to the U.S.

    Balchunas contextualizes the Hong Kong market as a fraction of its U.S. counterpart, describing it as "an ETF market for ants." Nevertheless, he notes that the timing of the ETF launches in Hong Kong seems advantageous, aligning with a period of slowdown on the U.S. market. 

    This suggests that the influx of over $141 million in inflows could counterbalance any negative trends in the United States, offering optimism for the cryptocurrency ETF landscape in Hong Kong.

    About the author
    article image
    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

