Here's Why You Should Watch Bitcoin Closely This Week

News
Mon, 07/04/2022 - 12:16
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin's low volatility can sometimes act as sign of upcoming move that no one expects, as usual
Here's Why You Should Watch Bitcoin Closely This Week
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bitcoin's most recent price performance clearly shows that the first cryptocurrency does not have enough buying or even selling volume behind it, which leads to a lack of volatility on the market. Luckily, extremely low volatility sometimes causes big moves on the market that we are all waiting for.

Bitcoin's volatility is decreasing

Following the massive crypto market crash back in June, most crypto market participants were scared away from trading assets like Bitcoin and immediately closed most of their positions to avoid further losses.

Bitcoin chart
Source: TradingView

The lack of volume on the market is the main reason behind the anemic performance of Bitcoin. Since June 21, Bitcoin has lost a bit less than 5% of its value while gaining around 5% back on June 25, which shows that the first cryptocurrency remains in a state of consolidation and the real buying or selling power is not on the crypto market.

How volatility pushes price up or down

With the lack of volatility, almost any significant outflow or inflow of funds on the market can cause a crash or a strong rally since, with the decreasing volatility, we usually see decreasing liquidity, which is the main tool for controlling stability on the market.

Related
Сardano's Vasil Hardfork in Cards: Comprehensive Guide to Most Crucial Upgrade in 2022

With the weekly average volatility for Bitcoin staying at around 5%, the market should historically expect a short or mid-term spike in volatility which, unfortunately, could push Bitcoin in both directions. 

At press time, Bitcoin is still consolidating in the $22,000-$18,000 range as both bulls and bears are not sure when to inject funds into the market again. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Indicator That Predicted Bitcoin's Bottom During Last Two Bearish Cycles Flashes Again: Details
07/04/2022 - 12:08
Indicator That Predicted Bitcoin's Bottom During Last Two Bearish Cycles Flashes Again: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Wants to Bring Enormous DeFi Potential to XRPL via Uniswap-Like AMM
07/04/2022 - 10:33
Ripple Wants to Bring Enormous DeFi Potential to XRPL via Uniswap-Like AMM
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Down 20% in 7 Days, Hardest Hit Crypto Project in Top 10: CoinMarketCap
07/04/2022 - 10:01
Solana (SOL) Down 20% in 7 Days, Hardest Hit Crypto Project in Top 10: CoinMarketCap
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev