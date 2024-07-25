Here's Why Ethereum Didn't Skyrocket on ETF Launch, Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone, Binance to Delist MATIC, AVAX and VOXEL Pairs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Check out the top three news stories brought to you by U.Today.

Here's why Ethereum didn't skyrocket on ETF launch

Despite the community's excitement and hope that Ethereum's price would go "to the moon" following the launch of Ethereum ETFs, the second largest crypto fell short of investors' expectations. Moreover, ETH is currently down 7.78% over the past 24 hours, trading at $3,157. Several factors contributed to this sudden price shift. First, the buzz around the launch of the Ethereum ETF may have created a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news situation. If ETH investors had accumulated ETH ahead of time, they might have liquidated their holdings to benefit from the ETF debut. Second, even though the ETF's launch attracted the attention of institutions, it also highlighted the lack of new retail investors entering the market; a bullish trend must be maintained by a balance between institutional inflows and retail participation.

Shibarium eyes historic milestone as SHIB price sell-off grows

According to data provided by the Shibariumscan.io website, Shibarium , the layer-2 solution of Shiba Inu, is inching closer to achieving a major milestone. As can be seen on the website's main page, Shibarium's total block count currently stands at 5,952,363, with just a few more blocks remaining to hit the 6,000,000 milestone. With this achievement looming, Shibarium has recorded much success since its launch in August last year. Ideally, the growth of Shibarium is supposed to trigger a rise in the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB). However, the opposite picture is seen on the chart, and the meme token is changing hands at $0.00001626, down 5.95% over the past 24 hours at the moment of writing.

