    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Market looking for signs of SHIB breakout in short term
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 11:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might be on the verge of a major move.

    Advertisement

    Following days of whipsaw movement, Shiba Inu has now stabilized near $0.000017. Since the mid-April washout, Shiba Inu has largely fluctuated in a range beneath its daily SMA 50. Bulls attempted to surpass this key level in late May, however, their efforts fell short as SHIB returned below its daily MA 50 after reaching highs of $0.00002940 on May 29.

    Shiba Inu's months-long consolidation beneath the daily SMA 50 continues, with the market looking for signs of a breakout in the short term.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Ethereum ETFs Top $1 Billion in Trading Volume as ETH Price Underperforms

    In this regard, the market is intently watching a crucial level that may define SHIB's next big move.

    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to on-chain data, the crucial price level to watch for Shiba Inu is $0.000018. This level is significant because a substantial amount of SHIB tokens are held by investors at this price point.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 8,530% in Netflows, Here's Intriguing Twist
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 16:08
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 8,530% in Netflows, Here's Intriguing Twist
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, a staggering 434.97 trillion SHIB tokens were bought by 37,560 addresses in the price range of $0.000017 to $0.000019, at an average price of $0.000018.

    What's next for SHIB's price?

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001724. Eyes are on SHIB's price to adjudge a potential move toward the $0.000018 price level, where a substantial amount of tokens are held. This key level could determine the cryptocurrency's next major move, whether it be a rally, a breakdown or a period of consolidation.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    If the price of SHIB rises above this level, it may spark a bullish rally, attracting more buyers, with the next price barrier being $0.00002. A successful move could see SHIB reach the $0.00003 level.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 145% in Volume as SHIB Price Eyes Recovery
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 145% in Volume as SHIB Price Eyes Recovery
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Another possibility is that SHIB might persist in its current consolidation range, as the price awaits a major breakout.

    Sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market can also influence SHIB's price action. Positive sentiment on the overall crypto market might bolster SHIB price recovery, while negative sentiment might exacerbate selling pressure.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up
    Jul 24, 2024 - 11:19
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image $1.5 Trillion Asset Manager Bullish on Solana (SOL)
    Jul 24, 2024 - 11:19
    $1.5 Trillion Asset Manager Bullish on Solana (SOL)
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Jul 24, 2024 - 11:19
    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ORIGYN (OGY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
    LandX Finance and Dominion Revolutionize Grain Inventory Financing
    Discover the WILDCOIN (WILDCOIN) Listing and Join the Deposit and Trading Carnival on XT!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up
    $1.5 Trillion Asset Manager Bullish on Solana (SOL)
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD