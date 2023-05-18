Here's Why Crypto Market Is in Red

Original U.Today article

Markets are bracing themselves for run of U.S. dollar as debt ceiling rise is very likely

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In recent market developments, the U.S. dollar has been demonstrating upward momentum, edging closer to the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). If a breakout occurs, it could potentially propel the dollar even higher. This ascendancy of the U.S. dollar could exert downward pressure on cryptocurrencies and other financial assets, causing them to decrease in value.

The correlation between the strength of the U.S. dollar and the performance of cryptocurrencies is often inversely proportional. As the value of the dollar rises, it tends to drive the prices of cryptocurrencies down, and vice versa. The rationale behind this is simple: a stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy cryptocurrencies, which are typically priced in U.S. dollars. This subsequently reduces demand and leads to a decrease in prices.

The surge in the value of the U.S. dollar could be linked to the upcoming resolution of the debt ceiling issue. As the U.S. government approaches a solution to this fiscal challenge, investors' confidence in the dollar seems to be growing. This increased confidence is driving up demand for the dollar, thereby boosting its value.

If the dollar does breach the 200 EMA threshold, it could lead to another leg down for the crypto market. Cryptocurrency investors should, therefore, brace themselves for a potential market downturn.

Whales leave Cardano

Despite the questionable behavior of whales, Cardano has been moving upward. This price rally comes in spite of a substantial drop in network activity among Cardano's holders of large amounts of ADA.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, there has been a notable decrease in the number of large transactions and wallets on the Cardano network. This shift implies a significant exodus of whales from the network, which traditionally would have triggered a decline in ADA's price. However, in a counterintuitive twist, ADA's price is exhibiting an upward trajectory.

One hypothesis to explain this phenomenon rests on the idea that whales contribute significantly to the selling pressure on Cardano. On the cryptocurrency market, whales often have substantial influence due to the large volumes of crypto assets they hold. They can create selling pressure when they choose to liquidate large quantities of a cryptocurrency, which can push prices lower.

Conversely, when whales leave the network, as seems to be the case with Cardano, the selling pressure decreases. This drop in selling pressure could be the driving factor behind the current rise in ADA's price.

The upward price movement, despite the departure of whales, can also be viewed as a testament to the robustness of Cardano's community. It indicates that smaller investors and participants in the Cardano ecosystem are capable of sustaining the network, demonstrating the potential for decentralization and resilience within the Cardano community.

Shiba Inu loses momentum

Over the past week, Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most recognized meme coins, has shown a remarkable level of price stability. The price of SHIB has remained consistent at approximately $0.0000088 over the past six days, marking the lowest volatility level in years for the typically unpredictable token.

This uncharacteristic stability might sound positive for traditional financial assets, but it is somewhat problematic for meme coins like Shiba Inu. The primary appeal of these coins to retail investors lies in their extreme volatility and potential for quick, substantial gains. But with SHIB's price flatlining, its attractiveness is fading.

The timing of this stagnation coincides with what can be referred to as "meme coin season" on the cryptocurrency market. Meme coins, once considered outliers in the digital currency landscape, have now taken center stage. However, as the market gets saturated with an ever-increasing variety of these coins, the pioneers of the meme coin trend, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, seem to be losing their sheen.